Atlas: Zweites "Mega-Upate" erschienen - 4Players.de

Für die Piraten-MMO-Baustelle Atlas (Early Access) ist das zweite "Mega-Update" erschienen. Es umfasst fünf neue Inseln, zwei Questreihen, ein Eis-Dungeon mit einem "abscheulichen" Schneemann-Boss sowie neue Kreaturen, Bauwerke, Gegenstände und Waffen. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier.
"The time has come for challenging the enraged boss in his icy lair, exploring new and previously unchartered islands and putting your mark on the ATLAS with new items, creatures, and quality of life additions; the Mega Update 2 is here! (...) We look forward to hearing about your experiences and seeing you explore all the new content that Mega Update 2 has introduced to the ATLAS. As always, we will continue to monitor and rapidly iterate on the game!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Mega Update 2 Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,