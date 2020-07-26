 

Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Tag 4 des Gamesplanet-Summer-Sale, u.a. mit Far Cry 5 für 11,00 Euro, Shadow Tactics für 4,50 Euro oder Street Fighter 5 für 5,50 Euro

Gamesplanet
Entwickler: Gamesplanet
Publisher: Gamesplanet
Release:
01.01.2010
  • Dying Light Enhanced Edition - 13,99
  • Far Cry 5 - 11,00
  • F1 2019 - 9,99
  • Soulcalibur 6 - 12,99
  • Ancestors Legacy - 7,50

Anzeige: Tag 4 des Gamesplanet-Summer-Sale mit tausenden Angeboten und täglichen Flash-Deals

Der Summer Sale unseres Kooperationspartners Gamesplanet läuft auf Hochtouren. Am vierten Tag warten unter den Flash-Deals u.a. das Kampfspektakel Soulcalibur 6, das mit einem Rabatt von 78% für 12,99 Euro zu haben ist. Weitere Titel, die ihr zu Sonderpreisen zu euch nach Hause holen könnt, sind z.B. Fantasy General 2 für 19,99 Euro, Blasphemous für 12,99 Euro oder Far Cry 5 für 11,00 Euro. Die komplette Übersicht aller im Summer Sale verfügbaren Titel findet ihr hier, nachfolgend haben wir die Top-Deals des Tages aufbereitet, die noch bis morgen früh Gültigkeit haben.

Summer Sale Flash-Deals (gültig bis 27.07.2020, 09:59 Uhr):
Dying Light Enhanced Edition - 13,99 Euro (-72%)
Far Cry 5 - 11,00 Euro (-82%)
F1 2019 - 9,99 Euro (-80%)
Soulcalibur 6 - 12,99 Euro (-78%)
Ancestors Legacy - 7,50 Euro (-75%)
Journey to the Savage Planet - 18,99 Euro (-37%)
Street Fighter 5 - 5,50 Euro (-72%)
Planet Zoo - 29,99 Euro (-33%)
Space Hulk: Tactics - 6,66 Euro (-78%)
eFootball PES 2020 - 9,99 Euro (-60%)
Super Seducer - Bonus Video 1: Realizing Your Value - 1,90 Euro (-62%)
Fantasy General 2 - 19,99 Euro (-41%)
Blasphemous - 12,99 Euro (-48%)
SpellForce 3 - 12,99 Euro (-74%)
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - 4,75 Euro (-88%)

