Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Finale des Gamesplanet-Summer-Sale, u.a. mit No Man's Sky und Sekiro

  • Resident Evil 3 - 29,99 (-50%)
  • God Eater 3 - 13,99 (-72%)
  • The Crew 2 - 11,50 (-77%)
  • Alien Isolation: The Collection - 9,99 (-78%)
  • Stellaris - 8,99 (-78%)
  • Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - 12,99 (-78%)
  • Overcooked! 2 - 12,99 (-43%)

Anzeige: Finale des Gamesplanet-Summer-Sale mit tausenden Angeboten und täglichen Flash-Deals

Der Summer Sale unseres Kooperationspartners Gamesplanet ist fast vorbei. Am letzten Tag gibt es noch einmal die nachgefragtesten Titel der letzten zehn Tage im Überblick. So warten unter den Top-Sellern u.a. No Man's Sky, Frostpunk, NBA 2K, Anno 1800, HITMAN 2 und viele mehr. Die komplette Übersicht aller im Summer Sale verfügbaren Titel findet ihr hier, nachfolgend haben wir die Top-Deals des Tages aufbereitet, die noch bis morgen früh Gültigkeit haben.

Best of Summer Sale Flash-Deals (gültig bis 03.08.2020, 09:59 Uhr):
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 19,99 Euro (-50%)
Monopoly Plus - 5,75 Euro (-62%)
No Man's Sky - 22,99 Euro (-58%)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition - 38,99 Euro (-35%)
Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition - 4,99 Euro (-75%)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 35,99 Euro (-40%)
Civilization 6: Platinum Edition - 44,99 Euro (-62%)
Frostpunk - 9,99 Euro (-67%)
Anno 1800 - 21,99 Euro (-63%)
Borderlands 3 - 27,99 Euro (-53%)
Devil May Cry 5 - 14,99 Euro (-63%)
Planet Coaster - 8,99 Euro (-76%)
Two Point Hospital - 9,99 Euro (-71%)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 16,99 Euro (-72%)
Rainbow Six Siege - 7,50 Euro (-62%)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 31,00 Euro (-48%)
Steel Division 2 - 12,99 Euro - (68%)
Dying Light Enhanced Edition - 13,99 Euro (-72%)
Far Cry 5 - 11,00 Euro (-82%)
F1 2019 - 9,99 Euro (-80%)
Soulcalibur 6 - 12,99 Euro (-78%)
Ancestors Legacy - 7,50 Euro (-75%)
Hitman 2 - 11,99 Euro (-80%)
Watch Dogs 2 - 11,00 Euro (-82%)
Fade to Silence - 11,99 Euro (-60%)
Sword Art Online: Lost Song - 4,50 Euro (-77%)
Injustice 2 - 9,99 Euro (-80%)
NBA 2K20 - 15,50 Euro (-69%)
Styx: Shards Of Darkness - 5,25 Euro (-74%)
BioShock: The Collection - 13,99 Euro (-77%)
WWE 2K20 - 15,50 Euro (-69%)
Might & Magic Heroes 7 Deluxe Edition - 9,25 Euro (-77%)
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam - 6,50 Euro (-72%)
Killing Floor 2 - 7,50 Euro (-72%)
Iron Danger - 13,50 Euro (-55%)
Leisure Suit Larry Bundle - 4,99 Euro (-79%)
Resident Evil 3 - 29,99 Euro (-50%)
Resident Evil 2 - 14,99 Euro (-63%)
God Eater 3 - 13,99 Euro (-72%)
The Crew 2 - 11,50 Euro (-77%)
Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition - 8,50 Euro (-79%)
This War of Mine - 3,99 Euro (-79%)
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - 8,25 Euro (-83%)
Okami HD - 7,75 Euro (-61%)
Metro Exodus - 18,99 Euro (-53%)
Dragon Ball FighterZ - 8,25 Euro (-86%)
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition - 22,50 Euro (-70%)
Assassin's Creed Origins - 11,00 Euro (-82%)
Monster Hunter: World - 18,99 Euro (-37%)
Endzone - A World Apart - 14,99 Euro (-38%)

