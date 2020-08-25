Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Neue Angebote, u.a. Blasphemous für 12,99 Euro, Sudden Strike 4 Complete für 23,99 Euro oder Rise of Industry für 9,99 Euro

Mit dem sich langsam dem Ende zuneigenden Sommer wächst evtl. die Lust wieder etwas mehr Zeit in virtuellen Welten zu verbringen. Unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet hat diese Woche einige Aktionen in petto, mit denen ihr eure Festplatte kostensparend mit neuen Spielen ausstatten könnt. So gibt es z.B.Kasedos Aufbau-Strategie Rise of Industry mit einem Rabatt von 67% für nur noch 9,99 Euro. Falls ihr eher auf der Suche nach Indie-Perlen seid: Titel wie Blasphemous (12,99 Euro), Overcooked 2 (12,99 Euro), Renowned Explorers (4,25 Euro) oder My Time at Portia (11,50 Euro) wurden ebenfalls deutlich im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend haben wir für euch die Highlights der Aktionen dieser Woche samt Links zu den Übersichten mit noch mehr Angeboten aufbereitet.
Wochen-Angebote (gültig bis einschließlich 30.08.), u.a.:
• Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Editon - 36,99 Euro (-26%)
• Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - 45,99 Euro (-23%)
• Commandos 2 & Pratorians HD Remaster Double Pack - 19,99 Euro (-33%)
• Airline Tycoon 2 - 3,75 Euro (-62%)
• Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection - 23,99 Euro (-40%)
• Rise of Venice - 3,75 Euro (-81%)
• Rise of Venice Gold Edition - 4,50 Euro (-82%)
• Disciples 3 Gold Edition - 3,75 Euro (-81%)
Indie-Perlen (Aktion gültig bis einsschließlich 31.08.2020), u.a.:
• Reus - 2,20 Euro (-78%)
• Renowned Explorers: International Society - 4,25 Euro (-79%)
• Blasphemous - 12,99 Euro (-48%)
• Forged Battalion - 4,99 Euro (-75%)
• My Time at Portia - 11,50 Euro (-62%)
• Overcooked 2 - 12,99 Euro (-43%)
• The Escapists 2 - 5,99 Euro (-70%)
• Worms W.M.D. - 7,50 Euro (-75%)
Kasedo-Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 30.08.2020), u.a.:
• Project Highrise - 6,66 Euro (-67%)
• Filament - 9,99 Euro (-41%)
• Rise of Industry - 9,99 Euro (-67%)
• Crowntakers - 2,99 Euro (-70%)
• Upwards, Lonely Robot - 2,50 Euro (-75%)
• Excubitor - 3,99 Euro (-73%)
von 4P|Team,