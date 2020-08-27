Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Frische Promoaktionen, u.a. mit Spielen von Bethesda, z.B. Doom Eternal für 29,99 oder Fallout 76 für 19,99 Euro

 

Anzeige: Frische Promoaktionen, u.a. mit Spielen von Bethesda, z.B. Doom Eternal für 29,99 oder Fallout 76 für 19,99 Euro

Anzeige: Frische Promoaktionen bei Gamesplanet, u.a. mit Spielen von Bethesda, z.B. Doom Eternal für 29,99 oder Fallout 76 für 19,99 Euro

Zum Start der Gamescom bietet unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet zahlreiche frische Rabattaktionen, darunter z.B. die "Bethesda Gamescom Promo", in deren Rahmen Doom Eternal mit 50 Prozent Preisnachlass für 29,99 Euro zu haben ist, während The Evil Within 2 für 8,99 Euro auf eure Festplatte wandert. Zusätzlich gibt es u.a. das Rainbow Six Trial Weekend, zahlreiche Destiny-2-Angebote und Nachlässe auf Adventure von Frogwares. Nachfolgend findet ihr einige Highlights der jeweiligen Aktionen sowie Links zu den jeweiligen Übersichten.

Bethesda Gamescom Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 31.08.2020), z.B.:
Doom Eternal - 29,99 Euro (-50%)
Fallout 76 - 19,99 Euro (-50%)
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - 29,99 Euro (-50%)
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - 19,99 Euro (-50%)
The Evil Within 2 - 8,99 Euro (-70%)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - 45,49 Euro (-35%)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Digital Upgrade - 25,99 Euro (-35%)

Rainbow Six Siege Trial Weekend (gültig bis einschließlich 04.09.2020):
Rainbow Six Siege - 7,77 Euro (-61%)
Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - 34,99 Euro (-59%)


Destiny 2 Angebote (gültig bis einschließlich 31.08.):
Destiny 2: Festung der Schatten - 19,99 Euro (-43%)
Destiny 2: Forsaken - 14,50 Euro (-42%)
Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - 26,99 Euro (-36%)

Frogwares Promo (gültig bis einschließlich 03.09.2020), z.B.:
The Sinking City - 25,99 Euro (-48%)
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishment - 2,75 Euro (-91%)
The Testament of Sherlock Holmes - 4,50 Euro (-77%)

