Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Haufenweise frische Angebote, u.a. F1 2020 Deluxe Edition für 38,99 Euro, Fallout Classic Collection für 5,99 Euro oder Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade für 1,25 Euro

Es wird kühl draußen - also genau die richtige Zeit für ein gemütliches Adventure alter Schule. Und wer auf der Suche nach einigen Klassikern aus dem Hause LucasArts ist, wird bei den Disney-Deals fündig. die unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet diese Woche anbietet. Indiana Jones, Monkey Island, Sam & Max: Hinter diesen Serien, die um 75% reduziert wurden, verbirgt sich pures Adventure-Vergnügen. Wer eher die Endzeit favorisiert, hat beim "Fallout Bombs Drop Event" die Chance, seine Fallout-Sammlung kostengünstig aufzustocken. Unter den regulären Wochendeals wiederum findet ihr Titel wie die F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition für 38,99 Euro, Rayman Legends für 4,99 Euro oder die Gold Edition von Rainbow Six Siege für 22,99 Euro. Nachfolgend haben wir die Highlights der einzelnen Angebote sowie Links zu den Übersichten vorbereitet.
Wochen-Angebote (gültig bis einschließlich 25.10.2020), u.a:
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - 7,99 Euro (-60%)
• Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Gold Edition - 22,99 Euro (-58%)
• Tom Clancy's EndWar - 2,99 Euro (-70%)
• Tom Clancy's The Division Gold Edition - 15,50 Euro (-69%)
• F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition - 38,99 Euro (-40%)
• GRID Ultimate Edition - 11,00 Euro (-80%)
• Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered - 8,99 Euro (-70%)
• Rayman Legends - 4,99 Euro (-75%)
Disney Deals (gültig bis einschließlich 26.10.2020) u.a.:
• Maniac Mansion - 1,25 Euro (-75%)
• Sam & Max Hit the Road - 1,25 Euro (-75%)
• The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition - 2,05 Euro (-75%)
• Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge - 2,05 Euro (-75%)
• The Curse of Monkey Island - 1,42 Euro (-75%)
• Escape from Monkey Island - 1,42 Euro (-75%)
• Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis - 1,25 Euro (-75%)
• Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 1,25 Euro (-75%)
Fallout Bombs Drop Event (gültig bis einschließlich 26.10.2020), u.a.:
• Fallout 76 - 14,99 Euro (-63%)
• Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - 16,99 Euro (-72%)
• Fallout 4 VR - 16,99 Euro (-72%)
• Fallout 3 - Game Of The Year Edition - 3,99 Euro (-60%)
• Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition - 3,99 Euro (-60%)
• Fallout Classic Collection - 5,99 Euro (-70%)
von 4P|Team,