Gamesplanet: Anzeige: XMAS-Sale, die Highlights der 3. Woche, z.B. Resident Evil 3 - 16,99 Euro | Project Cars 3 - 31,99 Euro | Far Cry 5 - 11,99 Euro | Hearts of Iron 4 - 9,99 Euro u.v.m.

Anzeige: XMAS-Sale bei Gamesplanet, die Highlights der 3. Woche, z.B. Resident Evil 3 - 16,99 Euro | Project Cars 3 - 31,99 Euro | Far Cry 5 - 11,99 Euro | Hearts of Iron 4 - 9,99 Euro u.v.m.

Der XMAS-Sale bei unserem Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet läuft auf Hochtouren. Auch diese Woche warten wieder hunderte reduzierte Titel im Sonderverkauf. Die Übersicht aller Angebote findet ihr hier, nachfolgend haben wir einige Highlights für euch vorbereitet:

Resident Evil 3 - 16,99 Euro (-72%)
Project Cars 3 - 31,99 Euro (-47%)
Hitman 2 - 12,75 Euro (-79%)
Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - 6,75 Euro (-77%)
Dragon Ball FighterZ - 8,64 Euro (-86%)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - 26,99 Euro (-55%)
Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition - 9,25 Euro (-75%)
Panzer Corps 2 - 21,00 Euro (-38%)
Far Cry 5 - 11,99 Euro (-80%)
Far Cry: New Dawn - 11,00 Euro (-76%)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 19,99 Euro (-50%)
Soulcalibur 6 -  8,60 Euro (-86%)
Lost Planet 3 - 3,99 Euro (-84%)
The Flame in the Flood - 2,75 Euro (-82%)
Dead Island Definitive Edition - 4,99 Euro (-75%)
Northgard - 12,99 Euro (-54%)
Song of Horror - Complete Edition - 22,49 Euro (-25%)
Darksiders 3 - 12,99 Euro (-78%)
Injustice 2 - Legendary Edition - 9,99 Euro (-83%)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 17,50 Euro (-71%)
Resident Evil 2 - 11,99 Euro (-70%)
Resident Evil 7 biohazard - 7,99 Euro (-73%)
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - 11,00 Euro (-63%)
Phantom Doctrine - 13,99 Euro (-65%)
Shadows: Awakening - 11,99 Euro (-70%)
Bee Simulator - 14,99 Euro (-50%)
Prison Architect - 6,25 Euro (-75%)
Watch_Dogs 2 - 11,99 Euro (-80%)
Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition - 9,99 Euro (-75%)
Deponia Doomsday - 1,75 Euro (-91%)
