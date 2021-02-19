Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Gamesplanet wird 15 und ihr bekommt heiße Rabatt-Geschenke - diese Woche auf Horror- und Zombie-Spiele

Kaum zu glauben: Unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet wird 15 Jahre alt. Und wie es sich gebührt, wird gefeiert: Über das gesamte Jahr wird es immer wieder thematisch sortierte Aktionswochen geben, in denen ihr fette Rabatte auf Spiele-Highlights diverser Genre bekommt. Den Anfang machen Horror- und Zombie-Spiele. Fast 200 Titel wurden um bis zu 91% reduziert. Und darüber hinaus gibt es mit Ultimate Zombie Defense ein Spiel gratis, wenn ihr im beim Kauf eines Aktionsspiels den Code "ZOMFREE" im Warenkorb einlöst. Die komplette Liste könnt ihr hier einsehen. Nachfolgend haben wir 30 Games als Appetithappen für euch vorsortiert - viel Spaß beim Stöbern.
15 Jahre Gamesplanet: Horror & Zombie Promo (gültig bis 26.02.), u.a.:
• Resident Evil 3 - 14,99 Euro (-75%)
• Call of Cthulhu - 6,66 Euro (-78%)
• The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - 17,99 Euro (-40%)
• Doom Eternal - 17,99 Euro (-70%)
• Alien: Isolation - The Collection - 9,99 Euro (78%)
• Zombi - 4,75 Euro (-76%)
• Metro Exodus - 15,99 Euro (-60%)
• Layers of Fear - 3,50 Euro (-82%)
• Dead Rising 4 - 6,99 Euro (-77%)
• Iratus: Lord of the Dead - 11,99 Euro (-60%)
• Pumpkin Jack - 17,99 Euro (-40%)
• Killing Floor 2 - 8,91 Euro (-67%)
• Catherine Classic - 8,99 Euro (-55%)
• Little Nightmares - 3,75 Euro (-81%)
• Hello Neighbor - 6,99 Euro (-75%)
• Dying Light - Enhanced Edition - 13,99 Euro (-72%)
• Fear The Wolves - 2,50 Euro (-75%)
• Dead Island Definitive Collection - 9,99 Euro (-75%)
• Resident Evil 2 - 12,80 Euro (-68%)
• Doom VFR - 8,99 Euro (-70%)
• Lovecraft's Untold Stories - 3,30 Euro (-78%)
• Dark Souls 3 - Deluxe Edition - 17,99 Euro (-79%)
• West of Dead - 11,99 Euro (-40%)
• State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition - 6,99 Euro (-58%)
• Sea Salt - 6,66 Euro (-56%)
• Kona - 2,25 Euro (-85%)
• Doom 3: BFG Edition - 2,99 Euro (-70%)
• Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York - 7,99 Euro (-60%)
• Pathologic Classic HD - 1,30 Euro (-90%)
• Maneater - 21,99 Euro (-41%)
