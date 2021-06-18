Gamesplanet: 15 Jahre Gamesplanet: Jubiläums-Sale #4 mit über 500 reduzierten Indie- und Arcade-Spielen, plus: One Finger Death Punch 2 gratis!

Die Highlights des Anniversary Sale Indie & Arcade

Gamesplanet feiert dieses Jahr das 15. Jubiläum - und reicht erneut fette Rabatte an euch weiter. Zuerst waren es Zombie- und Horror-Spiele. Dann folgten Action-Adventure und Rollenspiele. Zuletzt wurden über 500 Sport- und Action-Titel massiv im Preis gesenkt. Und für die vierte Etappe hat sich Gamesplanet erneut hunderte Spiele geschnappt, um sie bis zu 95% günstiger anzubieten. Und wer in der riesigen Auswahl an Indie- und Arcade-Games fündig wird und im Warenkorb mindestens einen Warenwert von 2,- Euro hat, kann mit dem Code "FREEPUNCHES" das Gratisgame One Finger Death Punch 2 gleich dazulegen, das von Silver Dollar Games für die Aktion zur Verfügung gestellt wurde.Die mehr als 500 Titel hier aufzulisten, die bis zum 25. Juni 2021 um 09:59 Uhr rabattiert zu bekommen sind, würde den Rahmen der Nachricht sprengen, daher haben wir uns auf eine Auswahl von 30 konzentriert, darunter z.B. der Überraschungshit Dorfromantik mit 20% Rabatt für 7,19 Euro oder der Rogue-Like-Hit Curse of the Dead Gods für 13,99 Euro.(gültig bis 25.06.21, 09:59 Uhr)