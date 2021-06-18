Gamesplanet: 15 Jahre Gamesplanet: Jubiläums-Sale #4 mit über 500 reduzierten Indie- und Arcade-Spielen, plus: One Finger Death Punch 2 gratis!

Die mehr als 500 Titel hier aufzulisten, die bis zum 25. Juni 2021 um 09:59 Uhr rabattiert zu bekommen sind, würde den Rahmen der Nachricht sprengen, daher haben wir uns auf eine Auswahl von 30 konzentriert, darunter z.B. der Überraschungshit Dorfromantik mit 20% Rabatt für 7,19 Euro oder der Rogue-Like-Hit Curse of the Dead Gods für 13,99 Euro.
Die Highlights des Anniversary Sale Indie & Arcade(gültig bis 25.06.21, 09:59 Uhr)
- Dorfromantik - 7,19 Euro (-20%)
- Monopoly Plus - 5,99 Euro (-60%)
- Trailmakers - 11,00 Euro (-56%)
- Uno - 3,99 Euro (-60%)
- Cartel Tycoon - 18,89 Euro (-10%)
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - 21,00 Euro (-40%)
- Trials Rising - Gold - 5,99 Euro (-80%)
- Worms W.M.D - 7,50 Euro (-75%)
- Mr. Driller DrillLand - 6,99 Euro (-65%)
- Northgard - 11,00 Euro (-61%)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - 13,99 Euro (-30%)
- Dead Cells - 14,99 Euro (-40%)
- Furi - 4,99 Euro (-75%)
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing - 2,99 Euro (-80%)
- AER - Memories of Old - 1,50 Euro (-90%)
- Turmoil - 4,25 Euro (-57%)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition - 9,74 Euro (-35%)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 - 4,50 Euro (-77%)
- Spiritfarer - 14,99 Euro (-40%)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition - Remastered - 8,99 Euro (-70%)
- Witch It - 6,66 Euro (-67%)
- Through the Darkest of Times - 8,99 Euro (-40%)
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 - 4,50 Euro (-85%)
- Ghost of a Tale - 8,99 Euro (-57%)
- Secret Neighbor - 11,75 Euro (-30%)
- Overcooked! 2 - 11,00 Euro (-52%)
- My Friend Pedro - 7,77 Euro (-54%)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - 6,99 Euro (-73%)
- Banner Saga Trilogy - Deluxe Pack - 12,99 Euro (-80%)
- Chicken Police - 12,99 Euro (-35%)
One Finger Death Punch 2
Ab einem Warenkorb-Wert von mindestens 2,- mit Spielen aus dem Anniversary Sale Indie & Arcade kann der Gutscheincode "FREEPUNCHES" eingelöst werden.