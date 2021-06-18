 

Gamesplanet: 15 Jahre Gamesplanet: Jubiläums-Sale #4 mit über 500 reduzierten Indie- und Arcade-Spielen, plus: One Finger Death Punch 2 gratis!

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Anzeige: 15 Jahre Gamesplanet: Jubiläums-Sale #4 mit über 500 reduzierten Indie- und Arcade-Spielen, plus: One Finger Death Punch 2 gratis!

Gamesplanet () von Gamesplanet
Gamesplanet () von Gamesplanet - Bildquelle: Gamesplanet
Gamesplanet feiert dieses Jahr das 15. Jubiläum - und reicht erneut fette Rabatte an euch weiter. Zuerst waren es Zombie- und Horror-Spiele. Dann folgten Action-Adventure und Rollenspiele. Zuletzt wurden über 500 Sport- und Action-Titel massiv im Preis gesenkt. Und für die vierte Etappe hat sich Gamesplanet erneut hunderte Spiele geschnappt, um sie bis zu 95% günstiger anzubieten. Und wer in der riesigen Auswahl an Indie- und Arcade-Games fündig wird und im Warenkorb mindestens einen Warenwert von 2,- Euro hat, kann mit dem Code "FREEPUNCHES" das Gratisgame One Finger Death Punch 2 gleich dazulegen, das von Silver Dollar Games für die Aktion zur Verfügung gestellt wurde.

Die mehr als 500 Titel hier aufzulisten, die bis zum 25. Juni 2021 um 09:59 Uhr rabattiert zu bekommen sind, würde den Rahmen der Nachricht sprengen, daher haben wir uns auf eine Auswahl von 30 konzentriert, darunter z.B. der Überraschungshit Dorfromantik mit 20% Rabatt für 7,19 Euro oder der Rogue-Like-Hit Curse of the Dead Gods für 13,99 Euro.

Alle Games des Anniversary Sale "Indie & Arcade" im Überblick

Die Highlights des Anniversary Sale Indie & Arcade

(gültig bis 25.06.21, 09:59 Uhr)


Gratis-Game

One Finger Death Punch 2

Ab einem Warenkorb-Wert von mindestens 2,- mit Spielen aus dem Anniversary Sale Indie & Arcade kann der Gutscheincode "FREEPUNCHES" eingelöst werden.


