 

Gamesplanet: Tag 3 des Summer Sale mit über 2.500 reduzierten Spielen und täglichen Flash-Deals, u.a. Maneater für 21,- Euro oder Super Seducer 3 für 7,99 Euro

Anzeige: Tag 3 des Gamesplanet Summer Sale mit über 2.500 reduzierten Spielen und täglichen Flash-Deals, u.a. Maneater für 21,- Euro oder Super Seducer 3 für 7,99 Euro

Willkommen zu Tag 2 des Summer Sale unseres Kooperationspartners Gamesplanet. Noch bis zum 23. August 2021 um 09:59 Uhr warten über 2.500 Spiele, die bis zu 93% im Preis gesenkt werden. Zusätzlich gibt es mit den täglich wechselnden Flash-Deals besondere Highlights, mit denen ihr eure Sammlung aufstocken könnt. Heute warten z.B. Super Seducer 3 für 7,99 Euro, Hitman 2 für 12,75 Euro,  Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince für 6,60 Euro oder Age of Empires Definitive Edition für 4,25 Euro.

Nachfolgend haben wir die heutigen Flash-Deals für euch aufbereitet, die noch bis morgen um 09:59 Uhr gültig sind. Wer in der üppigen Gesamtübersicht des Gamesplanet Summer Sale stöbern möchte, findet hier alle Angebote.

Dies sind die Summer Sale Flash-Deals vom 15.08.:


