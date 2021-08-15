Gamesplanet: Tag 3 des Summer Sale mit über 2.500 reduzierten Spielen und täglichen Flash-Deals, u.a. Maneater für 21,- Euro oder Super Seducer 3 für 7,99 Euro

Nachfolgend haben wir die heutigen Flash-Deals für euch aufbereitet, die noch bis morgen um 09:59 Uhr gültig sind. Wer in der üppigen Gesamtübersicht des Gamesplanet Summer Sale stöbern möchte, findet hier alle Angebote.
Dies sind die Summer Sale Flash-Deals vom 15.08.:
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - 4,25 Euro (- 79%)
- Wasteland 3 - 27,99 Euro (- 53%)
- Super Seducer 3 - Uncensored Edition - 7,99 Euro (- 26%)
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition - 11,99 Euro (- 65%)
- SteamWorld Dig - 2,20 Euro (- 78%)
- Hitman 2 - 12,75 Euro (- 79%)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - 7,99 Euro (- 80%)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars - 13,99 Euro (- 65%)
- Maneater - 21,00 Euro (- 42%)
- Strategic Command: World War I - 11,50 Euro (- 66%)
- Biomutant - 44,99 Euro (- 25%)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - 6,99 Euro (- 77%)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - 9,50 Euro (- 52%)
- Fade to Silence - 8,50 Euro (- 72%)
- Panzer Corps 2 - 16,99 Euro (- 50%)
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition - 8,75 Euro (- 76%)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - 6,60 Euro (- 78%)
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - 21,55 Euro (- 38%)
- Jump Force - 11,00 Euro (- 82%)
- Carrion - 11,99 Euro (- 40%)