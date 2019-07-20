 

Dustwind: Update mit der Einzelspieler-Kampagne erscheint am 25. Juli - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Dustwind
Echtzeit-Strategie
Entwickler:
Release:
15.08.2018
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter [PC] - 2,50¤ (Gamesplanet)
  • The Crew 2 [PC] - 14,99¤ (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 1404: Königsedition [PC] - 3,75¤ (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition [PC] - 3,75¤ (Gamesplanet)
  • Deponia Doomsday [PC] - 3,75¤ (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Dustwind: Update mit der Einzelspieler-Kampagne erscheint am 25. Juli

Dustwind (Strategie) von Z-Software / Dustwind Studios
Dustwind (Strategie) von Z-Software / Dustwind Studios - Bildquelle: Z-Software / Dustwind Studios
Dustwind Studios und die Z-Software GmbH aus Dortmund werden am 25. Juli eine kostenlose Einzelspieler-Kampagne für Dustwind veröffentlichen. Das kostenlose Update für Besitzer des Hauptspiels umfasst neben der achtstündigen Kampagne noch einen überarbeiteten "Storyline Map Editor" für Solo-Spieler und die spielbare Titanen-Rasse für den Mehrspieler-Modus.

Dustwind hat im August 2018 den Early Access auf Steam hinter sich gelassen. Als Inspiration für das postapokalyptische Echtzeit-Taktikspiel werden Wasteland, Fallout Tactics und Jagged Alliance genannt. Das ursprünglich auf Multiplayer-Gefechte ausgelegte Spiel bietet seit dem Early-Access-Ende sowohl einen Koop-Modus gegen KI-Gegner, Solo-Missionen, kompetitive Deathmatches, "Capture the Gas" (CTF-Variante), "Territory Killswitch" und einen Karten-Editor. Das ausschließlich in englischer Sprache verfügbare Spiel kostet 20,99 Euro auf Steam.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Singleplayer Campaign Trailer


"The Dustwind community put in many requests to our team over the past year asking us to add a single player campaign. We listened to our players, and we’re now pleased to announce that we'll be adding the campaign July 25th as part of a free update to all game owners existing and new-alike. The campaign is over 8 hours of engaging playtime. We hope all the players will appreciate our effort and enjoy the emotional storyline", Andreas Heldt, CEO, Z-Software GmbH.
Quelle: Dustwind Studios und Z-Software GmbH

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am