Spirit of the North: Release-Datum und Spielszenen zum idyllischen Fuchs-Abenteuer - 4Players.de





Das malerische Adventure Spirit of the North von Infuse Studio hat ein Erscheinungsdatum: Ab dem 1. November darf man als Fuchs durch die idyllische Wildnis wildern. Der Titel soll zunächst zeitexklusiv für PlayStation 4 erscheinen. Ein frisch veröffentlichter Spielszenen-Trailer gibt weitere Einblicke:





In der Rolle des Fuchses hat man den namensgebenden weiblichen Geisterfuchs "Spirit of the North" geweckt, der einem auf dem Weg durch die idyllische Tundra, Höhlen und über Bergwiesen hilft, die von isländischen Landschaften und nordischer Folklore inspiriert wurden:



"Together, they traverse tundra, explore glacial caves, and cross calm alpine meadows to follow a scarlet trail that stains the sky. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breath in their surroundings to solve various environment puzzles and postulate the meaning of an ancient civilization left in ruin. Co-creator of the game Tayler Christensen stated, “The mellow pace of the game is intended to encourage players to slow down and ponder their environments. Only then can they come to understand their spirit companion and discover their own purpose in the mysteries of the past.”