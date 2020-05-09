Desperados 3: Western-Taktikspiel erreicht den Gold-Status

It's finally happened: #Desperados3 just went gold! Yeeehaw! ð¤
This picture is the proof. Thanks to everyone who has supported us so far. Here is to the team, the game & YOU! ♥ï¸ð» Come celebrate this milestone with us on our Discord channel: https://t.co/L4VSxgfah2 pic.twitter.com/Kvx1y41Ito
— Mimimi (@MimimiProd) May 8, 2020
Das 23 Mitarbeiter große Team hat vor Despeados 3 mit Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun einen starken Genre-Einstand gefeiert.
Das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel im Wilden Westen (zur Vorschau) wird am 16. Juni 2020 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die Standard Edition auf PC wird 49,99 Euro kosten. Diejenigen, die das Spiel vorbestellen, sollen eine bestimmte Zeit lang ein kostenloses Upgrade auf die Digital Deluxe Edition erhalten. Der Preis der Standard Edition auf Konsolen wird bei 59,99 Euro liegen (digital und Box-Version). Die Collector's Edition mit fünf Figuren, Soundtrack auf CD, Season Pass mit drei neuen Missionen etc. (Details) wird für 109,99 Euro auf PC und 119,99 Euro auf Konsolen angeboten.