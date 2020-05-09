 

Desperados 3: Western-Taktikspiel erreicht den Gold-Status

Desperados 3
Entwickler:
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Release:
16.06.2020
16.06.2020
16.06.2020
Spielinfo

Desperados 3 (Taktik & Strategie) von THQ Nordic
Desperados 3 (Taktik & Strategie) von THQ Nordic - Bildquelle: THQ Nordic
Der geplanten Veröffentlichung von Desperdos 3 am 16. Juni 2020 steht nichts mehr im Wege. Mimimi Productions aus München meldet, dass das Western-Taktikspiel den Gold-Status erreicht hat und das Hauptspiel damit fertiggestellt wurde.


Das 23 Mitarbeiter große Team hat vor Despeados 3 mit Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun einen starken Genre-Einstand gefeiert.

Das Echtzeit-Strategiespiel im Wilden Westen (zur Vorschau) wird am 16. Juni 2020 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die Standard Edition auf PC wird 49,99 Euro kosten. Diejenigen, die das Spiel vorbestellen, sollen eine bestimmte Zeit lang ein kostenloses Upgrade auf die Digital Deluxe Edition erhalten. Der Preis der Standard Edition auf Konsolen wird bei 59,99 Euro liegen (digital und Box-Version). Die Collector's Edition mit fünf Figuren, Soundtrack auf CD, Season Pass mit drei neuen Missionen etc. (Details) wird für 109,99 Euro auf PC und 119,99 Euro auf Konsolen angeboten.

Quelle: Mimimi Productions
Desperados 3
ab 44,73 bei

