The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: Video über die urbanen Legenden hinter dem Horrorspiel - 4Players.de

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
von ,

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan - Video über die urbanen Legenden hinter dem Horrorspiel der Until-Dawn-Macher

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Action) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Action) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Bandai Namco Entertainment und Supermassive Games haben im Rahmen der gamescom ein neues Video zu The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan veröffentlicht, das einen Blick auf die urbanen Legenden hinter den Spielen wirft:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Introducing Man of Medan


Dazu heißt es vom Publisher: "Die erste Urbane Legende und die Geschichte, auf der Man of Medan basiert, ist die der SS Urang Medan, ein holländischer Frachter, der 1947 samt seiner Crew spurlos verschwand. Man of Medan interpretiert die Geschichte auf seine eigene Weise und lässt SpielerInnen diese während des Spiels aufdecken."

Das Horrorspiel der Until-Dawn-Macher (zur Vorschau) erscheint am 30. August 2019 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC. Vorbesteller erhalten vorab Zugriff auf den ansonsten erst Ende des Jahres kostenlos erscheinenden Curator's Cut mit alternativen Wegen und Sichtweisen (wir berichteten).

