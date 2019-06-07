Ary and the Secret of Seasons: Einblicke in die Spielwelt des Jahreszeiten-Abenteuers - 4Players.de

Modus Games, eXiin und Fishing Cactus haben anlässlich der bevorstehenden E3 2019 einen neuen Trailer (siehe unten) mit Spielszenen aus ihrem Jahreszeiten-Abenteuer Ary and the Secret of Seasons
veröffentlicht, das Anfang 2020 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam
) erscheinen soll.
Dazu heißt es von den Machern: "Nachdem Aryelle (Ary) als jüngster Neuzugang der mysteriösen Wächter der Jahreszeiten eine reine Männerdomäne erobert, muss sie monströse Feinde besiegen, geheime Intrigen aufdecken und mit verstaubten Traditionen aufräumen, um in Valdi das von einer geheimnisvollen Macht gestörte Gleichgewicht der Jahreszeiten wiederherzustellen.
Dank unvergesslicher Figuren und gigantischer Kontrahenten dürfen sich die Spieler in Ary and the Secret of Seasons auf Abenteuer in einer fantasievollen Spielwelt freuen, der in den Jahreszeiten verborgene, uralte Mächte innewohnen. Ary muss die Beherrschung dieser Mächte erlernen, wenn sie wieder Ordnung ins Chaos bringen, ihr Land retten und sich selbst inmitten der Wächter der Jahreszeiten etablieren möchte."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Trailer
Screenshot - Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC)
