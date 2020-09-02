Ary and the Secret of Seasons: Das Jahreszeiten-Abenteuer hat begonnen

Am 1. September bzw. 31. August 2020 haben Modus Games, eXiin und Fishing Cactus das Jahreszeiten-Abenteuer Ary and the Secret of Seasons
für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC veröffentlicht. Der Download via PlayStation Store
, Microsoft Store
und eShop
kostet jeweils 39,99 Euro. Auf Steam
wird hingegen noch bis zum 8. September ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt, so dass man dort aktuell nur 35,99 Euro zahlt. Für PS4 und Switch sind zudem Boxversionen im Handel erhältlich. Und am 5. November folgt eine Umsetzung für Google Stadia, die auch in Stadia Pro enthalten sein wird.
Spielbeschreibung des Herstellers: "Ary and the Secret of Seasons erzählt die Geschichte des jungen Mädchens Ary, die die Welt von Valdi retten muss. Denn zur Überraschung Vieler tritt Ary der Riege der Guardians of Seasons bei - einer reinen Männerdomäne. Ihre Aufgabe: Die Jahreszeiten Valdis wieder geraderücken. Mit Kraft, Willen und Selbstkontrolle als ihre Stützen macht sich Ary daran etwas zu tun, was noch kein Guardian vor ihr geschafft hat.
Ary kann Sphären heraufbeschwören, die als kleine Ökosysteme für jede Jahreszeit fungieren und das Klima in ihnen komplett verändern. Es können gleichzeitig drei Sphären bestehen, wodurch Ary vom Winter durch den Sommer in den Herbst springen kann. Dadurch ergeben sich einzigartige Möglichkeiten, um die kniffligen Rätsel zu lösen und das innovative Gameplay zu erleben."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC, PS4, Switch, One)
