 

Sony: Zweite Ausgabe von "State of Play" mit MediEvil (Remake) angekündigt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Sony
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey [PC] - 27,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence [PC, Pre-Order] - 37,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 [PC, Pre-Order] - 25,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Aven Colony [PC] - 25,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Xbox Game Pass 3 Monate + 3 Monate gratis - 29,99 (Amazon)
  • Assassin's Creed Director's Cut [PC] - 4,68 (Amazon)
  • Resident Evil 2 [PC] - 39,59 (Steam)
  • Imperator: Rome [PC] - 31,99

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Sony: Zweite Ausgabe von "State of Play" mit MediEvil (Remake) angekündigt

Sony (Unternehmen) von Sony
Sony (Unternehmen) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Sony hat die zweite Ausgabe von "State of Play" angekündigt. Das an Nintendo Direct oder Inside Xbox angelehnte PlayStation-Videoformat wird am Donnerstag, den 9. Mai, um 23:59 Uhr ausgestrahlt. Die Ausgabe wird ca. zehn Minuten lang sein und keine Informationen über die "PlayStation 5" enthalten. Es soll um das Remake von MediEvil, ein "ganz neues Spiel" und die "Wieder-Ankündigung" eines Third-Party-Spiels, das vor "langer Zeit" angekündigt wurde, gehen.

Sid Shuman (Director of Social Media bei Sony) verspricht "zahlreiche andere Ankündigungen zu einigen sehnsüchtig erwarteten PS4-Spielen. (...) State of Play: Episode 3 wird dann später dieses Jahr stattfinden und viele weitere Updates aus der Welt von PlayStation mit sich bringen."


Quelle: Sony

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am