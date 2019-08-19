Sony: Insomniac Games übernommen - 4Players.de

 

Sony
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony
Nachrichten

Sony übernimmt Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat eine Studio-Übernahme bekanntgegeben. Übernommen wurde Insomniac Games. Das Studio ist u. a. für Marvel's Spider-Man, Sunset Overdrive, Fuse, Song of the Deep und Resistance bekannt.

Quelle: Sony

Kommentare

Leon-x schrieb am
Freut mich für das Studio eine gute Absicherung zu haben.
Mal sehen was das nächste Projekt wird.
Pioneer82 schrieb am
Es wächst zusammen was zusammen gehört. ^^
CryTharsis schrieb am
Das passt. Gratulation an Insomniac!
Danny. schrieb am
hab Resistance zwar nie so richtig gespielt, aber das Setting war irgendwie schon recht geil
ein neues Spiel aus der Reihe würde ich gerne sehen
