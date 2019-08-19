Sony: Insomniac Games übernommen - 4Players.de

Big news: @InsomniacGames is joining PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios! We are honored and thrilled to join forces with this legendary developer. Please join us in congratulating our friends and partners at Insomniac! pic.twitter.com/hhhqhxZE7k
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) 19. August 2019
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Sony übernimmt Insomniac Games
Sony Interactive Entertainment hat eine Studio-Übernahme bekanntgegeben. Übernommen wurde Insomniac Games. Das Studio ist u. a. für Marvel's Spider-Man, Sunset Overdrive, Fuse, Song of the Deep und Resistance bekannt.