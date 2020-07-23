Sony: "Sommerangebote 2020" im PlayStation Store gestartet

Beispiele:
- Resident Evil 3 für 34,79 Euro statt 59,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2 für 29,39 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 20.08.2020
- FIFA 20 für 14,69 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Need for Speed Heat für 30,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition für 24,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro bis 13.08.2020
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Days Gone für 20,29 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Control Standard Edition für 20,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- The Last of Us Remastered für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Death Stranding für 30,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
- Borderlands 3 für 29,39 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 20.08.2020