 

Sony: "Sommerangebote 2020" im PlayStation Store gestartet

Sony
Unternehmen
Publisher: Sony
"Sommerangebote 2020" im PlayStation Store gestartet

Auch Sony hat die "Sommerangebote 2020" im PlayStation Store gestartet. Die Rabattaktion dauert bis zum 20. August um 00:59 Uhr. Für manche Spiele endet das Sonderangebot aber schon früher. Eine komplette Liste der ermäßigten Spiele im PlayStation Store findet ihr hier.

Beispiele:
  • Resident Evil 3 für 34,79 Euro statt 59,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order für 34,99 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 für 29,39 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 20.08.2020
  • FIFA 20 für 14,69 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Need for Speed Heat für 30,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition für 24,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro bis 13.08.2020
  • Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Days Gone für 20,29 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Control Standard Edition für 20,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • The Last of Us Remastered für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Death Stranding für 30,09 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 06.08.2020
  • Borderlands 3 für 29,39 Euro statt 69,99 Euro bis 20.08.2020
Quelle: PlayStation Blog, Sony

