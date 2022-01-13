 

Sony: Die Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 im PlayStation Store

Sony: Die Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 im PlayStation Store

Sony hat im PlayStation Blog mehrere Ranglisten veröffentlicht, die einen Überblick der erfolgreichsten Download-Spiele des letzten Jahres für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 geben. In Europa hat es FIFA 22 auf beiden Plattformen auf den ersten Platz geschafft. Beeindruckend ist außerdem der zweite Rang von Grand Theft Auto 5 für PS4, das auch über acht Jahre nach dem erstmaligen Release weiterhin zu den erfolgreichsten Spielen gehört. Auf der PS5 hat es Among Us auf Platz 6 geschafft, obwohl der Titel erst im Dezember erschienen ist. Nachfolgend haben wird die einzelnen Ranglisten für euch vorbereitet.

Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – PlayStation 5 (Europa)
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. FIFA 21
  4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Battlefield 2042
  6. Among Us
  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – PlayStation 4 (Europa)
  1. FIFA 22
  2. Grand Theft Auto 5
  3. Minecraft
  4. FIFA 21
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. The Crew 2
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  10. The Forest

Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – PlayStation VR (Europa)
  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  7. Gorn
  8. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  10. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – Free-to-Play (Europa)
  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. eFootball 2022
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Splitgate


Quelle: PlayStation Blog

