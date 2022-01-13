Sony: Die Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 im PlayStation Store

Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – PlayStation 5 (Europa)
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among Us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – PlayStation 4 (Europa)
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – PlayStation VR (Europa)
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Gorn
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Top-Downloads des Jahres 2021 – Free-to-Play (Europa)
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- eFootball PES 2021 Lite
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Splitgate