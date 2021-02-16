Super Seducer 3: Veröffentlichung der Dating-Sim verschiebt sich wegen nicht eingehaltener Richtlinien

Doch auch daraus wird wohl nichts, da die Bearbeitung laut einer von La Ruina via Twitter offengelgten Nachricht des zuständigen Sachbearbeiters länger dauere:
This is so tiring. We just want to release the game.
I've told them that we are ready to make any changes, provide the releases and passports of all actresses to show they are over 18...whatever is needed to satisfy their rules.
I really hope it'll be faster than this pic.twitter.com/qbtZadYIu7
— Richard La Ruina (@RichardGambler) February 15, 2021
Aktuell wurde der 26. Februar vorübergehend als neuer Termin festgelegt.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer