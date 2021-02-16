 

Super Seducer 3: Veröffentlichung der Dating-Sim verschiebt sich wegen nicht eingehaltener Richtlinien

Super Seducer 3
Entwickler:
Publisher: Richard La Ruina
Release:
26.02.2021
Super Seducer 3: Veröffentlichung der Dating-Sim verschiebt sich wegen nicht eingehaltener Richtlinien

Eigentlich hätte die "ultimative realistische Dating-Simulation" Super Seducer 3 am 15. Februar via Steam für PC erscheinen soll. Doch Valve habe die Freigabe aufgrund nicht eingehaltener Richtlinien für Spiele mit realen Personen verweigert, so Schöpfer Richard La Ruina in einem Update auf Steam. Inzwischen habe man allerdings entsprechende Anpassungen vorgenommen und warte nun auf eine Bestätigung. Als neuen Termin habe man den 19. Februar angepeilt.

Doch auch daraus wird wohl nichts, da die Bearbeitung laut einer von La Ruina via Twitter offengelgten Nachricht des zuständigen Sachbearbeiters länger dauere:


Aktuell wurde der 26. Februar vorübergehend als neuer Termin festgelegt.

Quelle: Richard La Ruina / Steam
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Warum sollte es nicht? Gibt ja keine Nacktheit in dem Spiel soweit ich das sehe.
Sir Richfield schrieb am
Wird das für uns Deutsche überhaupt im Steam Store zu finden sein? Oder sind nur gezeichnete Bildchen böse und das Tau, um das Jugendschutz und Valve's Faulheit die Kunden ziehen lassen?
casanoffi schrieb am
Ryan2k6 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:02
 Ich meinte damit nicht die Spieler, sondern dass der LaRuina ein Spiel macht in dem er selbst die Hauptrolle spielt und dann noch ein Dating Game wo er viele gewollt attraktive Frauen um sich scharrt. Dass er dabei auch verkacken kann, geschenkt, denn es geht ja darum die alle abzuschleppen.
Achso, verstehe ^^
Nun, ich vermeide es grundsätzlich, soweit ich es kann, mir ein Urteil über Menschen zu bilden, die ich nicht persönlich kenne. Dazu fehlt mir einfach der Kontext, warum und weshalb jemand gewisse Ansichten vertritt bzw. worauf diese Person hinaus möchte.
Ändert aber natürlich nichts daran, dass ich sowas für absolut geschmacklos halte ^^
Ryan2k6 schrieb am
casanoffi hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 09:42
 Najaaaaa, so gesehen ist es halt einfach ein Rollenspiel - würde nicht so weit gehen, die Spieler grundsätzlich als Narzisten üder den Kamm zu scheren ^^
Ich halte es halt einfach für geschmacklos, nicht mehr und nicht weniger.
Ich meinte damit nicht die Spieler, sondern dass der LaRuina ein Spiel macht in dem er selbst die Hauptrolle spielt und dann noch ein Dating Game wo er viele gewollt attraktive Frauen um sich scharrt. Dass er dabei auch verkacken kann, geschenkt, denn es geht ja darum die alle abzuschleppen.
schrieb am