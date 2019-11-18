Oculus Quest: Beta zur Kabel-Verbindung "Oculus Link" mit einem Spiele-PC startet heute - 4Players.de

Component Recommended Specs Processor Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater Graphics Card See additional charts below Memory 8GB+ RAM Operating System Windows 10 USB Ports 1x USB 3.0 ports







NVIDIA GPU Supported Not Currently Supported NVIDIA Titan Z

X NVIDIA Titan X X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

X NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

X NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060M

X NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070(all) X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080(all) X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16-series(all) X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series (all) X



AMD GPU Supported Not Currently Supported AMD 300 Series

X AMD 400 Series

X AMD 500 Series

X AMD 5000 Series

X AMD Vega Series

X

During the beta period, we're continuing to work on testing and optimizing the Oculus Link experience for PCs that meet the current recommended specifications for Oculus Rift and Rift S. The current PC requirements for Oculus Link are listed below:We're using this beta-period to continue to test, iterate, and validate GPUs. As time goes on, we plan to move additional GPUs to the supported column by the time the software exits beta.Keep in mind, if you don’t see your card listed in the above “supported” section, we can’t guarantee compatibility at this time.*Note, we’re currently working directly with AMD to support as many of their cards as possible by the time we exit beta.Oculus Link requires a high-quality USB-3 cable. While we'll be releasing our Oculus Link cable later this year, for the beta period, if you want to try out Oculus Link we'd recommend looking for a high quality USB C to C or USB A to C cable with proven performance. While quality can vary across cables, we've tested the Anker cable internally with good results. Click through to the countries below to find where to buy the Anker cable in your region.Keep in mind, the charging cable that came with your Quest won't work with the Oculus link software. Your charging cable is USB-2, while link requires a USB-3 cable that can support both power and data.To use Oculus Link, you'll need to download the Oculus PC app if you haven't already. Once you've downloaded the PC app, make sure that its on the latest software version, and that your Quest is running the latest operating system to ensure compatibility."