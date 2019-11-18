Oculus Quest: Beta zur Kabel-Verbindung "Oculus Link" mit einem Spiele-PC startet heute - 4Players.de

Viele an der Oculus Quest interessierte VR-Spieler warten derzeit auf Neuigkeiten zur "Oculus Link" genannten, neuen Kabelverbindung (siehe auch hier und hier). Dadurch lässt sich das eigentlich eigenständige, kabellose VR-Headset mit einem PC verbinden, damit man auch Spiele aus den Stores von Oculus und Steam nutzen kann, die dort für die Oculus Rift und die Rift S angeboten werden.
Heute um 18 Uhr gab Oculus bekannt, dass die Funktion ab sofort in der Beta startet: Wer eine Oculus Quest und einen Spiele-Rechner besitzt, kann sich also ein "qualitativ hochwertiges", langes USB-3-Kabel kaufen, die Verbindung herstellen - und danach wird seine Quest vom PC quasi wie eine Rift behandelt (zu den Specs und zum Oculus-Blog). Daher lassen sich also auch PC-VR-Highlights wie Stormland oder Asgard's Wrath kaufen und spielen.
Weniger glücklich dürften Interessierte darüber sein, dass bislang nur wenige Hersteller Kabel mit der entsprechenden Länge und den nötigen Spezifikationen anbieten. Auch Oculus lässt sich offenbar noch Zeit mit dem angekündigten eigenen Kabel - ein genaues Datum wird nach wie vor nicht genannt und es ist vorerst von "ausgewählten Regionen" die Rede:
Gegen Ende des Jahres wird Oculus zudem ein Premium-Kabel auf den Markt bringen, das eine bestmögliche Übertragung mit maximalem Durchsatz bietet, während man Oculus Link nutzt. Es wird fünf Meter lang sein, um mehr Bewegungsfreiheit als jedes andere Kabel auf dem Markt zu bieten. Wir werden mit der Auslieferung des Kabels in diesem Jahr in ausgewählten Regionen starten und die Verfügbarkeit 2020 erweitern. Wir veröffentlichen heute auch die Kabel-Spezifikationen, um unserer Gemeinschaft dabei zu helfen, gut informierte Kaufentscheidungen zu treffen und anderen Unternehmen die Abwägung zu ermöglichen, ob sie zukünftig vergleichbare Kabel herstellen wollen."
Hier geht es zu den Voraussetzungen für das Kabel und den PC, die man während der Beta-Phase für die beste Performance benötigt. Die Entwickler versuchen, bis zum Ende der Beta möglichst viele der bislang für Rift und Rift S empfohlenen PC-Konfigurationen auch hier zu unterstützen. In den kommenden Wochen sollen weitere unterstützte Systeme hinzugefügt werden, so die Pressemitteilung. Im offiziellen Store kann man sich für eine Benachrichtigung zum Verkaufsstart des hauseigenen Kabels vormerken lassen.
"PC Requirements:
During the beta period, we're continuing to work on testing and optimizing the Oculus Link experience for PCs that meet the current recommended specifications for Oculus Rift and Rift S. The current PC requirements for Oculus Link are listed below:
|Component
|Recommended Specs
|Processor
|Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
|Graphics Card
|See additional charts below
|Memory
|8GB+ RAM
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|USB Ports
|1x USB 3.0 ports
Supported GPUs for Oculus Link Beta
We're using this beta-period to continue to test, iterate, and validate GPUs. As time goes on, we plan to move additional GPUs to the supported column by the time the software exits beta.
|NVIDIA GPU
|Supported
|Not Currently Supported
|NVIDIA Titan Z
|X
|NVIDIA Titan X
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060M
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070(all)
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080(all)
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16-series(all)
|X
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series (all)
|X
|AMD GPU
|Supported
|Not Currently Supported
|AMD 300 Series
|X
|AMD 400 Series
|X
|AMD 500 Series
|X
|AMD 5000 Series
|X
|AMD Vega Series
|X
Keep in mind, if you don’t see your card listed in the above “supported” section, we can’t guarantee compatibility at this time.
*Note, we’re currently working directly with AMD to support as many of their cards as possible by the time we exit beta.
Cable Requirements:
Oculus Link requires a high-quality USB-3 cable. While we'll be releasing our Oculus Link cable later this year, for the beta period, if you want to try out Oculus Link we'd recommend looking for a high quality USB C to C or USB A to C cable with proven performance. While quality can vary across cables, we've tested the Anker cable internally with good results. Click through to the countries below to find where to buy the Anker cable in your region.
North America | Canada | UK | Japan | Australia | Germany
Keep in mind, the charging cable that came with your Quest won't work with the Oculus link software. Your charging cable is USB-2, while link requires a USB-3 cable that can support both power and data.
Software Requirements
To use Oculus Link, you'll need to download the Oculus PC app if you haven't already. Once you've downloaded the PC app, make sure that its on the latest software version, and that your Quest is running the latest operating system to ensure compatibility."