Baldur's Gate 3: Im Charakter-Editor könnt ihr von Kopf bis Fuß viel einstellen

We?ve updated our Steam page to better reflect the content of the game and bring the Early Access section up to date, as well as the specifications. On that page, we?re recommending that players don?t buy the Early Access version of Baldur's Gate 3 with a view to play through that content, partly because it?s out of date but mostly because we?re so close to launch and want to make it very clear that saves in the Early Access version will not transfer into the final game. This is due to technical reasons.

Essentially, the game is so vastly different that it?s not possible to make those save files compatible. Early Access will, of course, remain playable up to launch.