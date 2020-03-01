Capcom: Gerüchte: Kein Remake von RE - Code: Veronica in Entwicklung; Dino-Crisis-Projekt eingestellt

The next year is going to be a pretty crazy time to be a Resident Evil fan.
Code Veronica remake is not in any form of production at this time, sorry to say.
Time to break some hearts:
-Code Veronica remake is not in production right now, not even pre-production.
-A Dino Crisis game actually was started a few years ago, but then scrapped and buried, and the franchise for now is still extinct for the time being.
Das Remake von Resident Evil 3: Nemesis wird am 03. April 2020 auf PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Nach dem hervorragenden Remake von Resident Evil 2 spendiert Capcom auch dem dritten Teil eine Neuauflage. Dabei streben die Entwickler nach eigenen Aussagen keine 1:1-Umsetzung, sondern eine überarbeitete Vision an. Wir haben Jill Valentine bei ihrer Flucht durch Raccoon City begleitet und für die Vorschau auch die neue asymmetrische Mehrspieler-Komponente Resistance ausprobiert (zur Vorschau).
