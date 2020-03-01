 

Capcom: Gerüchte: Kein Remake von RE - Code: Veronica in Entwicklung; Dino-Crisis-Projekt eingestellt

Capcom
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Capcom
von ,

Das nächste Jahr soll ein ziemlich "gutes Jahr für Fans von Resident Evil" werden, schreibt Insider Dusk Golem bzw. AestheticGamer auf Twitter. Ob er sich auf Resident Evil 8 (Gerüchte), Resident Evil: Revelations 3 oder ein mögliches Remake von Resident Evil 4 bezieht, ist unklar. Allerdings plauderte er weiter aus dem Nahkästchen und meinte, dass derzeit kein Remake von Resident Evil - Code: Veronica in Entwicklung sei - auch nicht in der Pre-Production-Phase. In Bezug auf Dino Crisis, sagte er, dass vor wenigen Jahr die Entwicklung eines neuen Dino-Crisis-Spiels gestartet wurde, das Projekt aber noch vor der offiziellen Ankündigung verschrottet und begraben wurde. Vorerst sei die Reihe "noch immer ausgestorben".


Das Remake von Resident Evil 3: Nemesis wird am 03. April 2020 auf PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Nach dem hervorragenden Remake von Resident Evil 2 spendiert Capcom auch dem dritten Teil eine Neuauflage. Dabei streben die Entwickler nach eigenen Aussagen keine 1:1-Umsetzung, sondern eine überarbeitete Vision an. Wir haben Jill Valentine bei ihrer Flucht durch Raccoon City begleitet und für die Vorschau auch die neue asymmetrische Mehrspieler-Komponente Resistance ausprobiert (zur Vorschau).

