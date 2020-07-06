 

Maid of Sker: Eröffnung des walisischen Horrorhotels auf Ende Juli verschoben

Maid of Sker
Wales Interactive hat die Veröffentlichung seines Survival-Horrorspiels Maid of Sker auf den 28. Juli 2020 verschoben - zumindest auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One (Microsoft Store) und PC (Steam). Die Umsetzung für Nintendo Switch hat nach wie vor keinen konkreten Termin und soll irgendwann im Sommer folgen:


Außerdem hat man ein neues Video mit Spielszenen aus dem von walisischer Folklore durchzogenen Horrorhotel veröffentlicht, dessen 1898 verortete Handlung von den Autoren und Designern hinter SOMA, The Bunker und Battlefield 1 entworfen wurde:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Calon Ln Trailer

Quelle: Wales Interactive / Twitter
