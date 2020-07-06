Maid of Sker: Eröffnung des walisischen Horrorhotels auf Ende Juli verschoben

The gates to Sker Hotel are opening...
Check out the new #MaidOfSker gameplay trailer featuring the song Calon Lân (A Pure Heart)
Coming to PC, PS4, and XO on July 28
Pre-order digital on July 21
Pre-order boxed nowhttps://t.co/G1itQehPDchttps://t.co/Zouyl6kbih
— Wales Interactive (@WalesInter) July 2, 2020
Außerdem hat man ein neues Video mit Spielszenen aus dem von walisischer Folklore durchzogenen Horrorhotel veröffentlicht, dessen 1898 verortete Handlung von den Autoren und Designern hinter SOMA, The Bunker und Battlefield 1 entworfen wurde:
