The Witcher (Netflix): Hauptdarsteller Henry Cavill wird in Staffel 4 ersetzt

In truth, though, Cavill has been hinting at his displeasure with Netflix's The Witcher franchise for quite some time. The problems stem from the very fact he is a fan of the source material - both the books and the games. He's clearly wanted to be part of a faithful adaptation, one that brought to life everything he loved about Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and those classic games. In contrast, however, the creative team behind The Witcher has clearly showed little respect for the source material, and the story feels as though it's increasingly deviating from the one Cavill loves.

[...]

It's long been clear the creative team working on The Witcher didn't share that same attitude, however. The Witcher season 2's ending went in a very different direction to Sapkowski's books, complete with a main villain - the Deathless Mother - who doesn't exist in the novels at all. A rare behind-the-scenes glimpse was recently provided by writer Beau DeMayo, who explained he'd left The Witcher in part because of the attitude some of his fellow writers had towards the games and novels. On an Instagram story, DeMayo claimed "some of [them] were not [fans] or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.)" It's easy to see why a fan like Cavill would be unhappy with this approach and working environment.