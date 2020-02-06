WarCraft 3: Reforged: Patch auf Version 1.32.1 kann runtergeladen werden

Changes and Bug Fixes
- Campaign
- Players should no longer be met with a “defeat” screen after loading into a mission.
- Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.
- The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.
- Disconnecting or logging out will no longer change the save file folder.
- Fixed a number of issues that would block progression or not give credit for completing missions.
• Developer’s note: Updating a map for these types of fixes invalidates prior saves. This is similar to how replays from prior game client versions no longer work. Campaign progress will not be lost.
- Custom Games
- Multiboards should no longer crash custom games.
- Joining lobbies for the same map no longer creates duplicate versions of the map.
• Developer’s note: This also resolves disconnects from improper map names.
- Gameplay
- The rendering of Classic mode has been updated.
- Resolved an issue with hitching when constructing buildings or training units for the first time.
- Fixed Ziggurat upgrade animation in Reforged mode.
- Adjusted animations and portraits for multiple units and buildings.
- Units completing training while off-screen again have voices.
- Starting locations are again obscured by the fog of war.
- Interface
- Whispers now include the name of the sender.
- Locale settings for audio and subtitles can now be adjusted independently in Battle .net prior to launching the game.
- Non-Latin glyphs no longer overlap.
- A tooltip now displays when hovering over truncated text.
- Chat keeps up with the latest messages.
- Heroes on the match results screen are now contained by boundaries.
- All menus are now distinct between Classic and Reforged graphic settings.
• Developer’s note: We’ve implemented a temporary solution to better inform whether you are playing in Reforged or Classic mode, by applying a sepia tone to the background images for Classic.
