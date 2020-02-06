 

WarCraft 3: Reforged: Patch auf Version 1.32.1 kann runtergeladen werden

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
WarCraft 3: Reforged
Taktik & Strategie
Release:
29.01.2020
Alias: WarCraft III , WarCraft III: Reforged , WarCraft 3 , The Frozen Throne
Test: WarCraft 3: Reforged
52

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Insurgency: Sandstorm [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Deluxe Edition [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Fallout 76 [PC] - 17,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - Game of the Year Edition [PC] - 2,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

WarCraft 3: Reforged - Patch auf Version 1.32.1 kann runtergeladen werden

WarCraft 3: Reforged (Taktik & Strategie) von Blizzard Entertainment
WarCraft 3: Reforged (Taktik & Strategie) von Blizzard Entertainment - Bildquelle: Blizzard Entertainment
Für WarCraft 3: Reforged ist der Patch auf Version 1.32.1 veröffentlicht worden - und mittlerweile lässt sich das ca. 2 GB große Update auch installieren (siehe erste Forum-Beiträge). Das Update behebt einige Bugs in der Kampagne, den Zwischensequenzen und dem allgemeinen Spielgeschehen, aktualisiert den Classic-Renderer, verbessert die Animationen und führt eine provisorische Menü-Umfärbung ein, die zeigt, ob man gerade Reforged oder Classic spielt.

Changes and Bug Fixes
  • Campaign
    • Players should no longer be met with a “defeat” screen after loading into a mission.
    • Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.
    • The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.
    • Disconnecting or logging out will no longer change the save file folder.
    • Fixed a number of issues that would block progression or not give credit for completing missions.
      • Developer’s note: Updating a map for these types of fixes invalidates prior saves. This is similar to how replays from prior game client versions no longer work. Campaign progress will not be lost.
  • Custom Games
    • Multiboards should no longer crash custom games.
    • Joining lobbies for the same map no longer creates duplicate versions of the map.
      • Developer’s note: This also resolves disconnects from improper map names.
  • Gameplay
    • The rendering of Classic mode has been updated.
    • Resolved an issue with hitching when constructing buildings or training units for the first time.
    • Fixed Ziggurat upgrade animation in Reforged mode.
    • Adjusted animations and portraits for multiple units and buildings.
    • Units completing training while off-screen again have voices.
    • Starting locations are again obscured by the fog of war.
  • Interface
    • Whispers now include the name of the sender.
    • Locale settings for audio and subtitles can now be adjusted independently in Battle .net prior to launching the game.
    • Non-Latin glyphs no longer overlap.
    • A tooltip now displays when hovering over truncated text.
    • Chat keeps up with the latest messages.
    • Heroes on the match results screen are now contained by boundaries.
    • All menus are now distinct between Classic and Reforged graphic settings.
      • Developer’s note: We’ve implemented a temporary solution to better inform whether you are playing in Reforged or Classic mode, by applying a sepia tone to the background images for Classic.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test

Quelle: Blizzard Entertainment

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am