 

Diablo Immortal: Wurde auf 2022 verschoben

von

Diablo Immortal (Rollenspiel) von Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo Immortal (Rollenspiel) von Blizzard Entertainment - Bildquelle: Blizzard Entertainment
Die Hörner brauchen noch etwas mehr Feinschliff: Blizzard hat auf seiner Website verkündet, dass der kontrovers aufgenommene Mobiltitel Diablo Immortal erst im kommenden Jahr erscheint. Der Titel sei "nun für einen Release in der ersten Hälfte 2022 geplant, was uns erlauben wird, substanzielle Verbesserungen im kompletten Spiel anzubringen" - so Blizzard in der Pressemitteilung.

Zu den Erkenntnissen aus der Alpha zählen demnach, dass Inhalte wie der "Cycle of Strife" zugänglicher gestaltet werden sollen - und PvE-Elemente wie "Helliquary" fesselnder. PCGamer.com fasst einige wichtige Änderungen folgendermaßen zusammen:

  • "The Helliquary system now has PvE raids for up to 8 players
  • Bounties are being tweaked to be 'more engaging and fruitful': 'For example, whenever you accept 4 bounties they will all be for the same zone'
  • Challenge Rifts will reward exclusive upgrade materials to make them more worthwhile (...)
  • Blizzard is adding bonus XP gain for players who play less often and replacing its weekly XP cap with 'a global cap that increases over time'"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Entwicklerupdate zur geschlossenen Alpha

Quelle: Blizzard.com, pcgamer.com
Kommentare

Ryan2k6 schrieb am
Mist, hab extra ein neues phone dafür gekauft. :Blauesauge:
schrieb am