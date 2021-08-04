Diablo Immortal: Wurde auf 2022 verschoben

Zu den Erkenntnissen aus der Alpha zählen demnach, dass Inhalte wie der "Cycle of Strife" zugänglicher gestaltet werden sollen - und PvE-Elemente wie "Helliquary" fesselnder. PCGamer.com fasst einige wichtige Änderungen folgendermaßen zusammen:
- "The Helliquary system now has PvE raids for up to 8 players
- Bounties are being tweaked to be 'more engaging and fruitful': 'For example, whenever you accept 4 bounties they will all be for the same zone'
- Challenge Rifts will reward exclusive upgrade materials to make them more worthwhile (...)
- Blizzard is adding bonus XP gain for players who play less often and replacing its weekly XP cap with 'a global cap that increases over time'"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Entwicklerupdate zur geschlossenen Alpha