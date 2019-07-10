Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands: Farm-Abenteuer wird für PS4 und Xbox One umgesetzt - 4Players.de

 

Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands: Farm-Abenteuer wird für PS4 und Xbox One umgesetzt

Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Lemonbomb
Publisher: rokapublish
Release:
Q4 2019
10.2019
10.2019
10.2019
Alias: Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands , Stranded Sails
Nachrichten

von ,

Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands: Farm-Abenteuer wird für PS4 und Xbox One umgesetzt

Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Action) von rokapublish
Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Action) von rokapublish - Bildquelle: rokapublish
Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands wird im Oktober 2019 nicht nur auf Switch, sondern auch auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Der deutsche Publisher und Entwickler rokapublish, das Entwicklerstudio Lemonbomb Entertainment und Publisher Merge Games werden das Farm-Abenteuer in einer offenen Inselwelt sowohl in digitaler Form als auch im Einzelhandel veröffentlichen. Eine Signature Edition für PS4 und Switch ist ebenso geplant. Die PC-Version soll derweil im vierten Quartal 2019 folgen.

In Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands strandet ein Schiff an einer Küste einer vermeintlich paradiesischen Insel. Als Sohn des schwer verletzten Kapitäns übernimmt man die Führungsrolle und errichtet ein Überlebenscamp. Da die Nahrungsquellen an Land begrenzt sind, pflanzt man eigene Nahrung an, errichtet eine kleine Farm und baut diese stetig aus. Der Plan ist es, mit vereinten Kräften der Crewmitglieder ein neues Schiff zu bauen. Sind die Crew-Mitglieder zufrieden und gut gesättigt, helfen sie tatkräftig beim Farming, während man die sieben Inseln erforschen und nach brauchbaren Schätzen suchen kann. Dabei soll man Rätsel lösen, Herausforderungen meistern und gegen übernatürliche Gefahren kämpfen müssen. Ein Mehrspieler-Modus ist bisher nicht geplant.

Das Spiel soll "Farming", "Crafting" und Abenteuer miteinander verbinden. Als Inspirationsquellen werden The Legend of Zelda, Yonder, Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, Farm Together, My Time at Portia und Super Mario genannt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Konsolen-Trailer


Quelle: Merge Games

