Spielemarkt: Verkaufszahlen von PS4, Switch und Xbox One bis Ende 2018 in Nordamerika, Europa und Japan - 4Players.de

Basierend auf den Angaben hat sich die PlayStation 4 in Deutschland bis Ende 2018 etwas mehr als sieben Millionen Mal verkauft. Deutschland ist der drittstärkste Markt für Sony nach den USA und Japan. Die Xbox One hat sich in Deutschland ca. 1,65 Millionen Mal verkauft. Die Switch liegt zum angegebenen Stichtag bei 1,48 Millionen. Die PS Vita ist hierzulande ca. 350.000 Mal über die Ladentheken gegangen.
Here is some sell through data from a CESA report that was published recently. Do note that whilst the report includes data from NPD, GfK and Media Create, some of the data is upweighted / estimated.
PS4 Sell through by country as of end 2018. https://t.co/w3cjRVAZkW pic.twitter.com/7eQQ3mgsdI
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 27, 2019
Xbox One sell through by country as of end 2018.
I'd note that some of the European sales have been upweighted slightly so might not be 100% accurate. US and Japan are. pic.twitter.com/GWWgxVPMZq
Nintendo Switch sell through by country as of end 2018.
Again, whilst US and Japan are accurate, some of the other country data is estimated or upweighted slightly. pic.twitter.com/1ocufhZUZQ
Also a look at PlayStation Vita sales by country here too.
5,691 = 5.691m sell through as of the end of 2018.
Again, some numbers are estimated / upweighted. pic.twitter.com/6wTin7vc3R
How to read the above: 1,000 = 1m
This only includes certain regions as tracked by NPD, GfK and Media Create. So that means LATAM, MENA, SEA etc... are not included in the charts.
Again, these are estimates of sell through. So don't take it as gospel/shipment numbers.
