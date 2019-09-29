 

Spielemarkt: Verkaufszahlen von PS4, Switch und Xbox One bis Ende 2018 in Nordamerika, Europa und Japan - 4Players.de

Spielemarkt
Nachrichten

Verkaufszahlen von PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One bis Ende 2018 in Nordamerika, Europa und Japan

In einem Bericht der CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association) sind die Konsolen-Verkaufszahlen aufgeteilt nach Ländern bis Ende 2018 aufgelistet worden. Die präsentierten Daten basieren auf den Erhebungen der Marktforscher von NPD Group, GfK und Media Create. Zu den erfassten Regionen gehören Nordamerika, Europa und Japan. Daten aus Lateinamerika (LATAM), Südostasien (SEA), Nahost und Nordafrika (MENA) sind nicht enthalten, daher umfassen die folgenden Werte nicht die Gesamtverkäufe weltweit, sondern nur einen großen Teil der Verkäufe. Einige Daten sind geschätzt oder hochgerechnet worden. Generell wird die Verlässlichkeit der Daten (bei meristation.as.com) mit 90 Prozent angegeben. Bei den Daten für die Xbox One wird von einer Fehlermarge von zehn Prozent ausgegangen - hauptsächlich die Daten aus den europäischen Ländern wurden hochgerechnet.

Basierend auf den Angaben hat sich die PlayStation 4 in Deutschland bis Ende 2018 etwas mehr als sieben Millionen Mal verkauft. Deutschland ist der drittstärkste Markt für Sony nach den USA und Japan. Die Xbox One hat sich in Deutschland ca. 1,65 Millionen Mal verkauft. Die Switch liegt zum angegebenen Stichtag bei 1,48 Millionen. Die PS Vita ist hierzulande ca. 350.000 Mal über die Ladentheken gegangen.

Quelle: Daniel Ahmad, CESA, meristation-Forum

Kommentare

yopparai schrieb am
CJHunter hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 17:14
@ topic
Interessant das die Switch bald die One knacken wird bzw. längst geknackt hat
Viel interessanter finde ich eigentlich, dass die XBox und die PS4 in den Staaten so nah beieinander liegen. Ich wusste zwar, dass die Box da drüben deutlich besser läuft als anderswo, aber so knapp hätte ich das dann doch nicht erwartet, ehrlich gesagt.
CJHunter schrieb am
Swar hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:29
 Die Vita ist ein echtes Trauerspiel, aber wenn wundert's Sony hat bereits kurz nach dem Start die weiße Flagge gehisst :roll:
...meine ist nachwievor im Einsatz 8)
Echt?:-). Also meine ist längst wieder fein säuberlich in die OVP gewandert, vor gefühlt 2 Jahren^^...Verkaufen lohnt sich noch nicht, aber vielleicht steigt irgendwann der (Sammler)-Wert und ich kann sie teuer mitsamt 20 Retail-Games (alle in Top-Zustand) verkaufen:-)
@ topic
Interessant das die Switch bald die One knacken wird bzw. längst geknackt hat
yopparai schrieb am
flo-rida86 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:42
am wenigsten kann ich es daher nachvollziehen wenn ein japanisches spiel japansich,englisch und französisch,würde statt französisch nicht mehr sin deutsch oder chinesisch machen?
Für die Frage, ob man die eher auf Deutsch oder Französisch lokalisiert sind nicht die Verkaufszahlen der Konsolen interessant. Nicht einmal die Verkaufszahlen von Spielen allgemein. Sondern einzig und allein die Verkaufszahlen von japanischen Spielen. Und da ist Frankreich bzw. der (sowieso auch größere) französische Sprachraum tatsächlich eher dafür bekannt, japanischen (Anime-) Spielen gegenüber aufgeschlossen zu sein als der deutsche. Zusätzlich kommt man in Deutschland wie in vielen anderen Staaten prima mit Englisch durch, die meisten Kunden beherrschen das und haben auch kein Problem damit, Englisch zu benutzen. Von daher ist es absolut sinnvoll, zuerst die französische Lokalisierung anzugehen, denn da hat man finanziell letztlich mehr davon.
greenelve schrieb am
flo-rida86 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:42
 am wenigsten kann ich es daher nachvollziehen wenn ein japanisches spiel japansich,englisch und französisch,würde statt französisch nicht mehr sin deutsch oder chinesisch machen?
Laut Wikipedia sprechen weltweit ca. 300 Mio. Menschen die Sprache. In China gibt es spezielle Regeln, die es ausländischen Firmen schwerer machen. So wurden erst kürzlich - letztes Jahr rum die Drehe - Konsolen in einem größeren Stil zugelassen.
flo-rida86 schrieb am
da sieht man nach wie vor wie wichtig der deutsche markt ist,daran sollten manche studios denken wenn sie keine deutsche synchro und untertitel bringen.
klar hier geht's auch erstmal um die Konsolen aber beim Umsatz von software ist DE nahezu immer an der spitze in Europa.
am wenigsten kann ich es daher nachvollziehen wenn ein japanisches spiel japansich,englisch und französisch,würde statt französisch nicht mehr sin deutsch oder chinesisch machen?
schrieb am