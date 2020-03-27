Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Inhalte nach dem Grand-Prix-Ende angekündigt



Das schon verfügbare "Beenox Pack" etwa enthält die robotisch angehauchten Charaktere Geary und Crunch, diverse Karts und Verschönerungen:

Have you beaten Oxide and Velo’s Time Trials already? Nice work! Then all of the Oxide and Velo Time Trial content should automatically unlock for you.











New Pit Stop Content



Be sure to check out the following new content appearing in the Pit Stop:



· Three new characters including the Lab Assistant, Baby Cortex and Baby N. Tropy!



· Two new karts, both of which are customizable; the Neon Hawk airplane kart and the Nitro GT kart.



· An assortment of new Legendary Skins.



· An assortment of new color variations for existing Legendary Skins.



· An assortment of customization items for karts.













Changes to the Pit Stop



We’ve made some cool updates to the Pit Stop too:



Items from each of the previous Grand Prix seasons are set to reappear in the Pit Stop, so keep checking back if you missed something the first time it was available! Also, now there will be a button prompt in the Pit Stop that will allow you to refresh the Pit Stop contents twice daily allowing you to get a look at even more items recirculating in a 24-hour period.













A New and Improved Rilla Roo, Too!



Due to popular demand, Beenox is giving all players who have unlocked Rilla Roo a new “Fixed” version of Rilla Roo; everyone’s favorite gorilla-kangaroo hybrid! However, you’ll still be able to keep the old version of Rilla Roo, so think of the new Rilla Roo as a bonus character. The “Fixed” Rilla Roo will also appear in the Pit Stop for players who haven’t unlocked him yet.













Secret ‘Crate’ Character







Maybe the most epic character of all, Beenox is bringing the “Iron Checkpoint Crate” to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled like never before, as an actual playable character that can be unlocked if you find and break the Beenox crate in each track. We’re not joking ….









And there’s more:







Need a new activity as well as a coat of paint? Then try winning Cup Races on all three difficulties; there are new Paint Jobs when you do!







And finally, a new audio feature is now available; listen to the soundtrack for each track via the Options Menu when you’re not racing.









Online Leaderboards







One housekeeping note we wanted to provide is that we’re going to be re-setting the in-game Online Highscores with this week’s update. It turns out some bugs have caused some invalid times to rise to the top of the list. These bugs have been addressed, and now is as good a time as any to start with a clean slate!









Off to the races:







Once again, we’ve been thrilled to see the community’s support ever since we launched the game last year, and we hope players will love the new content that’s showing up this week. The race continues on: Happy Racing, Bandicoots!"





