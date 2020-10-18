The Outer Worlds: Nächstes Update verbessert die Grafik auf Switch

The Board is excited to announce that employees on the Nintendo Switch platform can expect to see a patch reach their device on Oct 21st!
We are also recruiting new employees to join us on the Halcyon Colony, so get ready to take advantage of a sale on the Switch on Oct 22nd! pic.twitter.com/1efUFBNWsv
More details on what is included in the Nintendo Switch patch will be released soon, but for now, you can enjoy this image showing off some of the visual changes.
Auf Steam (PC) wird das Spiel übrigens am 23. Oktober 2020 erscheinen. Bisher war es im Epic Games Store und im Microsoft Store erhältlich.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Einstieg Switch