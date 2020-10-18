 

The Outer Worlds: Nächstes Update verbessert die Grafik auf Switch

The Outer Worlds
Publisher: Private Division
25.10.2019
25.10.2019
05.06.2020
25.10.2019
The Outer Worlds: Nächstes Update verbessert die Grafik auf Switch

The Outer Worlds (Rollenspiel) von Private Division
The Outer Worlds (Rollenspiel) von Private Division - Bildquelle: Private Division
Am 21. Oktober 2020 wird ein neuer Patch für die Switch-Version von The Outer Worlds (ab 16,03 bei kaufen) erscheinen. Dieses Update für das Rollenspiel von Private Division (Publisher), Obsidian Entertainment (Entwickler) und Virtuos (Switch-Umsetzung) wird u.a. die Grafikqualität auf der Nintendo-Konsole verbessern. Auf zwei Vergleichsbildern, die via Twitter verbreitet wurden, sieht man eine aufwändigere Himmelsdarstellung, mehr Bäume bzw. Objekte in der Entfernung und mehr Gebäudedetails.


Auf Steam (PC) wird das Spiel übrigens am 23. Oktober 2020 erscheinen. Bisher war es im Epic Games Store und im Microsoft Store erhältlich.

Quelle: Obsidian Entertainment und Private Division
