Mortal Kombat 11: Der Kollector aus dem "Outworld Empire" gibt sein Debüt - 4Players.de

 

Mortal Kombat 11: Der Kollector aus dem "Outworld Empire" gibt sein Debüt

Mortal Kombat 11
Action
Publisher: WB Games
Release:
23.04.2019
Mortal Kombat 11
Nachrichten

von ,

Mortal Kombat 11: Der Kollector aus dem "Outworld Empire" gibt sein Debüt

Mortal Kombat 11 (Action) von WB Games
Mortal Kombat 11 (Action) von WB Games - Bildquelle: WB Games
In Mortal Kombat 11 feiert der "Kollector" seine Premiere. Der vielarmige Charakter aus dem "Outworld Empire" kümmert sich nur um seinen persönlichen Reichtum und seinen Status.

Bisher wurden folgende spielbare Charaktere bestätigt: Baraka, Cassie Cage, D'Vorah, Erron Black, Geras, Jacqui Briggs, Jade, Johnny Cage, Kabal, Kano, Kotal Kahn, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Major Jackson 'Jax' Briggs, Noob Saibot, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (Vorbesteller-DLC), Skarlet, Sonya Blade und Sub-Zero. Der erste DLC-Charakter wird Shang Tsung sein.

Mortal Kombat 11 wird am 23. April 2019 für PC, PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One erscheinen. Unsere ersten Eindrücke zum Spiel findet ihr in der Vorschau.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Kollector Reveal Trailer


"A new fighter joining the Mortal Kombat franchise, The Kollector was born into poverty and seized his collections duty with a zeal that impressed Shao Kahn, becoming one of the Emperor's most feared associates. As more of a corrupt, mafia enforcer than a government official, The Kollector stole riches from Outworld's people, rewarding himself with wealth and status in turn, but when Shao Kahn died, Kotal Kahn vowed to weed out the former regime's corruption. After years in hiding, living off his ill-gotten gains, The Kollector was captured and now faces execution, determined to destroy anyone in his path."
Quelle: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment und NetherRealm Studios
Mortal Kombat 11
