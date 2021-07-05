 

Mortal Kombat 11: K.O. für weitere DLCs

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
von ,

Mortal Kombat 11: K.O. für weitere DLCs

Mortal Kombat 11 (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von WB Games
Mortal Kombat 11 (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von WB Games - Bildquelle: WB Games
Das Fighting Game Mortal Kombat wurde in der Vergangenheit zwar fleißig mit DLC-Erweiterungen bedacht, aber jetzt ist für WB Games und Netherrealm wohl der Zeitpunkt gekommen, an dem die Unterstützung endet: Auf Twitter kündigt das Studio an, dass ab sofort und damit mehr als zwei Jahre nach Release keine weiteren Zusatzinhalte mehr für Mortal Kombat 11 (ab 19,98 bei kaufen) geplant sind. Dazu gehören ausdrücklich auch weitere Charaktere.

Stattdessen konzentrieren sich Ed Boon und seine Netherrealm Studios bereits auf das nächste Projekt, über das ansonsten aber noch nicht viel bekannt ist. Allerdings darf man davon ausgehen, dass man dem Fighting-Genre treu bleiben wird.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Ultimate Trailer

Quelle: Netherrealm Studios / Twitter
Anzeige: PC-Empfehlungen von 4Players ● Honor MagicWatch 2 46mm Smart Watch Fitness-Aktivitätstracker mit Herzfrequenz- und Stressmonitor 99,99 ● Sennheiser Momentum 3 XL Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 269,00 ● Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements 2021 74,90 ● Huawei P40 Lite 199,00 ● RTX Grafikkarten lieferbar (3060 Ti, 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, 3060, 3070, 3080, 3090)

Kommentare

Scorplian schrieb am
Sehr nice! Dann kann ich mir ja endlich die Ultimate Edition ohne Angst vor weiterem DLC holen. Normalerweise stört mich DLC nicht, aber als zweites MK auf PS4 damals mit dieser DLC Schwade, war mir das doch zu viel.
Flojoe hat geschrieben: ?vor 35 Minuten Definitiv Ultimate Complete Edition, incuming?
4P|Michael hat geschrieben: ?vor 25 Minuten Mindestens ;)
Das wäre dann die bereits erhältliche Ultimate Edition ;)
(enthält Kombat Pack 1, 2 und Aftermath)
Flojoe schrieb am
Definitiv Ultimate Complete Edition, incuming?
schrieb am
Mortal Kombat 11
ab 19,98 bei