Warner Bros. Games meldet, dass sich Mortal Kombat 11 (ab 19,98 bei kaufen) (NetherRealm Studios) weltweit mittlerweile mehr als zwölf Millionen Mal verkauft hat. Seit dem Verkaufsstart des ersten Spiels aus der Reihe im Jahr 1992 sind bis heute mehr als 73 Millionen Computer- und Videospiele aus der Mortal-Kombat-Franchise verkauft worden. Darüber hinaus wurde Mortal Kombat Mobile über 138 Millionen Mal auf Smartphones und Tablets installiert. "Millionen von Menschen spielen Mortal Kombat jeden Tag aktiv auf Konsolen und mobilen Plattformen", heißt es weiter. Außerdem werden drei Kinofilme und mehrere Animationsfilme sowie Fernsehserien erwähnt.
"When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold", said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. "We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years."
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Mortal Kombat 11: Mehr als zwölf Millionen Verkäufe erzielt
