Blood: Fresh Supply: Neuauflage des Shooter-Oldies veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Die mit einer neuen Grafik-Engine ausgestattete Neuauflage soll alle Inhalte und Erweiterungen des Originals sowie einen neuen Netzcode und Splitscreen-Modus bieten. Folgende technische Eckdaten werden genannt:
Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe der blutigen Pixel-Action:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
- Vulkan, DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3.2 support, play with unlocked framerates!
- Antialiasing, Ambient Occlusion, V-sync and Interpolation support
- Support for high resolutions including 4K monitors
- Fully customizable keyboard and controller pad support
- Extended modding support, including support for already existing mods
- Completely rewritten netcode supports up to 8 players:
- Play online in co-operative mode, kill each other in "Bloodbath" or split the difference in classic 4v4 team-based "Capture The Flag" mayhem
- Battle it out in local split-screen action
- Roll your own soundtrack with full CD and MIDI music support
- Look fully up and down with a new 3D view, or stick with the classic BUILD-engine style!
Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe der blutigen Pixel-Action:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer