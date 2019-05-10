Blood: Fresh Supply: Neuauflage des Shooter-Oldies veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

 

Blood: Fresh Supply
Horror-Shooter
Publisher: Atari
Release:
09.05.2019
Alias: Blood
Blood: Fresh Supply - Neuauflage des Shooter-Oldies veröffentlicht

Blood: Fresh Supply (Shooter) von Atari
Blood: Fresh Supply (Shooter) von Atari - Bildquelle: Atari
Atari hat die von den Remaster-Spezialisten der Nightdive Studios (u. a. System Shock, Turok, Forsaken) entwickelte Neuauflage des 1997 erschienenen Shooter-Oldies Blood von Monolith Productions am 9. Mai 2019 für PC veröffentlicht. Blood: Fresh Supply, so der Titel, ist für gut acht Euro via Steam, GOG, Humble Store und Discord erhältlich. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 90 Prozent der 137 Reviews positiv). Der aktuelle Wertungsschnitt auf GOG liegt bei 4,5 von fünf Sternen.

Die mit einer neuen Grafik-Engine ausgestattete Neuauflage soll alle Inhalte und Erweiterungen des Originals sowie einen neuen Netzcode und Splitscreen-Modus bieten. Folgende technische Eckdaten werden genannt:
  • Vulkan, DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3.2 support, play with unlocked framerates!
  • Antialiasing, Ambient Occlusion, V-sync and Interpolation support
  • Support for high resolutions including 4K monitors
  • Fully customizable keyboard and controller pad support
  • Extended modding support, including support for already existing mods
  • Completely rewritten netcode supports up to 8 players:
    • Play online in co-operative mode, kill each other in "Bloodbath" or split the difference in classic 4v4 team-based "Capture The Flag" mayhem
    • Battle it out in local split-screen action
  • Roll your own soundtrack with full CD and MIDI music support
  • Look fully up and down with a new 3D view, or stick with the classic BUILD-engine style!

Hier eine aktuelle Kostprobe der blutigen Pixel-Action:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)

Screenshot - Blood (PC)



Quelle: Atari / Steam / GOG

