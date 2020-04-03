 

Skater XL: Skateboard-Sim startet im Juli für PC und Konsolen

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Skater XL
Sport
Entwickler: Easy Day Studios
Publisher: Easy Day Studios
Release:
07.2020
07.2020
07.2020
07.2020
Early Access:
19.12.2018
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 12,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Code Vein [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 27,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ [PC] - 12,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Skater XL: Skateboard-Sim startet im Juli für PC und Konsolen

Skater XL (Sport) von Easy Day Studios
Skater XL (Sport) von Easy Day Studios - Bildquelle: Easy Day Studios
In Steams Early Access können Skateboard-Fans bereits seit Dezember 2018 durch den Park rollen und springen. Mittlerweile hat Entwickler Easy Day Studios auf der offiziellen Website auch den Release-Zeitraum der Vollversion eingegrenzt. Im Juli 2020 soll es auf PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch soweit sein.

Im Early Access wurde die Skateboard-Simulation von den Nutzern bereits sehr positiv aufgenommen. Auch innerhalb der Mod-Community ist der Titel äußerst beliebt, und es wurden bereits zahlreiche Inhalte wie weitere Maps oder zusätzliche Wettbewerbe erstellt.

"Key Features

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION


Skater XL is unique in that it doesn’t have any tricks programmed into it, only control of the movement through the thumbsticks. Each thumbstick is connected to the corresponding foot of the skater and as the player moves the stick, the board instantly responds. Much like a musical instrument, the player has complete freedom, whether it be pushing to nail a line or skating free from.

PLAY AS REAL-LIFE PRO SKATERS
The game is launching with highly renowned pros TIAGO LEMOS, BRANDON WESTGATE, EVAN SMITH, and TOM ASTA. Each skater will have their own gear that fits their style.

REAL LIFE ICONIC SKATING LOCATIONS
In Skater XL, players can shred legendary real-world skate spots that are home to some of the most iconic skaters and tricks in the world.



CUSTOMIZABLE CHARACTERS
The possibilities are endless for players to personalize their Skater XL experience. Players can customize their entire look, including their skater’s gear with different tees, hoodies, hats and shoes.

COME PLAY IN THE SANDBOX
Each area is yours to explore. With the freedom of an open-environment, players will be able to push themselves, perfecting the subtle nuances of a highly technical trick or free form skate.

THRIVING COMMUNITY
Dive into a passionate community with more than 50,000 members in Discord who create online zines, video parts, fakeskate brands, and hundreds of mods. Players can become part of a bigger ecosystem and join the digital skateboarding subculture where they can share their creativity"


Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Ankuendigung

Quelle: Offizielle Website

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am