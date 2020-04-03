Skater XL: Skateboard-Sim startet im Juli für PC und Konsolen

Im Early Access wurde die Skateboard-Simulation von den Nutzern bereits sehr positiv aufgenommen. Auch innerhalb der Mod-Community ist der Titel äußerst beliebt, und es wurden bereits zahlreiche Inhalte wie weitere Maps oder zusätzliche Wettbewerbe erstellt.
"Key Features
FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION
Skater XL is unique in that it doesn’t have any tricks programmed into it, only control of the movement through the thumbsticks. Each thumbstick is connected to the corresponding foot of the skater and as the player moves the stick, the board instantly responds. Much like a musical instrument, the player has complete freedom, whether it be pushing to nail a line or skating free from.
PLAY AS REAL-LIFE PRO SKATERS
The game is launching with highly renowned pros TIAGO LEMOS, BRANDON WESTGATE, EVAN SMITH, and TOM ASTA. Each skater will have their own gear that fits their style.
REAL LIFE ICONIC SKATING LOCATIONS
In Skater XL, players can shred legendary real-world skate spots that are home to some of the most iconic skaters and tricks in the world.
CUSTOMIZABLE CHARACTERS
The possibilities are endless for players to personalize their Skater XL experience. Players can customize their entire look, including their skater’s gear with different tees, hoodies, hats and shoes.
COME PLAY IN THE SANDBOX
Each area is yours to explore. With the freedom of an open-environment, players will be able to push themselves, perfecting the subtle nuances of a highly technical trick or free form skate.
THRIVING COMMUNITY
Dive into a passionate community with more than 50,000 members in Discord who create online zines, video parts, fakeskate brands, and hundreds of mods. Players can become part of a bigger ecosystem and join the digital skateboarding subculture where they can share their creativity"
Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Ankuendigung