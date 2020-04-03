Skater XL: Skateboard-Sim startet im Juli für PC und Konsolen

Skater XL is unique in that it doesn’t have any tricks programmed into it, only control of the movement through the thumbsticks. Each thumbstick is connected to the corresponding foot of the skater and as the player moves the stick, the board instantly responds. Much like a musical instrument, the player has complete freedom, whether it be pushing to nail a line or skating free from.



The game is launching with highly renowned pros TIAGO LEMOS, BRANDON WESTGATE, EVAN SMITH, and TOM ASTA. Each skater will have their own gear that fits their style.



In Skater XL, players can shred legendary real-world skate spots that are home to some of the most iconic skaters and tricks in the world.