Skater XL: Erscheint Anfang Juli

Zum Start werden alle Plattformen bedient, also PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und der PC (via Steam). Eine physische Fassung fürs Regal bekommen allerdings nur Besitzer von PS4 und Xbox One. Wie Gematsu.com berichtet, haben die Easy Day Studios zudem verkündet, welche Marken ihre Boards, Zubehör und Klamotten beisteuern werden, darunter:
"411VM – Apparel
Almost – Skateboards and Apparel
Blind – Skateboards and Apparel
Bones – Wheels and Apparel
Crupie – Wheels
DC Shoes – Footwear and Apparel
Dickies – Apparel
Element – Decks and Apparel
Emerica – Footwear and Apparel
Enjoi – Skateboards and Apparel
áº»S – Footwear and Apparel
Etnies – Footwear and Apparel
Grimple Stix – Decks
Grizzly – Grip tape and Apparel
Independent Truck Co. – Trucks and Apparel
Lakai – Footwear and Apparel
Mob Grip – Grip tape
New Balance – Numeric Shoes and Apparel
Old Friends – Apparel
Primitive – Decks and Apparel
Ricta – Wheels
SOVRN – Decks and Apparel
Santa Cruz Skateboards – Decks
Sk8Mafia – Decks and Apparel
Spitfire – Wheels
The Nine Club – Apparel
Thunder – Trucks
Transworld Skateboarding – Apparel
Vans – Shoes
Venture – Trucks"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Vorschau