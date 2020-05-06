Skater XL: Erscheint Anfang Juli

"411VM – Apparel

Almost – Skateboards and Apparel

Blind – Skateboards and Apparel

Bones – Wheels and Apparel

Crupie – Wheels

DC Shoes – Footwear and Apparel

Dickies – Apparel

Element – Decks and Apparel

Emerica – Footwear and Apparel

Enjoi – Skateboards and Apparel

áº»S – Footwear and Apparel

Etnies – Footwear and Apparel

Grimple Stix – Decks

Grizzly – Grip tape and Apparel

Independent Truck Co. – Trucks and Apparel

Lakai – Footwear and Apparel

Mob Grip – Grip tape

New Balance – Numeric Shoes and Apparel

Old Friends – Apparel

Primitive – Decks and Apparel

Ricta – Wheels

SOVRN – Decks and Apparel

Santa Cruz Skateboards – Decks

Sk8Mafia – Decks and Apparel

Spitfire – Wheels

The Nine Club – Apparel

Thunder – Trucks

Transworld Skateboarding – Apparel

Vans – Shoes

Venture – Trucks"

Ob oder wie im Jahr 2020 ein realer Urlaub in der Sonne stattfinden kann, ist noch nicht wirklich klar. Spieler von Skater XL können sich allerdings ab dem 7. Juli in sonnendurchflutete, virtuelle Kulissen begeben - zumal dort auch das Brechen der Knochen bei wilden Skateboard-Tricks weniger Schmerzen bereiten dürfte.Zum Start werden alle Plattformen bedient, also PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und der PC (via Steam). Eine physische Fassung fürs Regal bekommen allerdings nur Besitzer von PS4 und Xbox One. Wie Gematsu.com berichtet, haben die Easy Day Studios zudem verkündet, welche Marken ihre Boards, Zubehör und Klamotten beisteuern werden, darunter:Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Vorschau