 

Skater XL: Auf Ende Juli verschoben; Switch-Fassung folgt später

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Skater XL
Entwickler: Easy Day Studios
Publisher: Easy Day Studios
Release:
28.07.2020
28.07.2020
2020
28.07.2020
Early Access:
19.12.2018
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Vorschau: Skater XL
 
 
Vorschau: Skater XL
 
 
Vorschau: Skater XL
 
 
Vorschau: Skater XL
 
 
Vorbestellen
ab 39,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [PC] - 4,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition [PC] - 21,00 (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 1800 - Complete Edition [PC] - 54,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • UNO [PC] - 2,80 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dark Souls 3 [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Skater XL auf Ende Juli verschoben; Switch-Fassung folgt später

Skater XL (Sport) von Easy Day Studios
Skater XL (Sport) von Easy Day Studios - Bildquelle: Easy Day Studios
Die Veröffentlichung von Skater XL ist verschoben worden. Die Skateboarding-Simulation wird am 28. Juli 2020 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Die Switch-Version wird erst später folgen. Der Switch-Termin soll in den nächsten Wochen verraten werden. Ursprünglich sollte das Spiel ab dem 7. Juli zeitgleich auf allen Plattformen erhältlich sein. Die Verschiebung wird mit nicht näher ausgeführten Gründen begründet, die außerhalb der Kontrolle der Entwickler (Easy Day Studios) liegen. Die zusätzliche Zeit soll zur Verbesserung der Features und Inhalte genutzt werden.


Skater XL befindet sich seit Dezember 2018 im Early Access auf Steam. In unserer Vorschau hat das Spiel in vielerlei Hinsicht einen starken Eindruck hinterlassen (zur Vorschau).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Vorschau

Quelle: Easy Day Studios
Skater XL
ab 39,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am