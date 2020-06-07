Skater XL: Auf Ende Juli verschoben; Switch-Fassung folgt später

We'll be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience as we finalize the game. Not to worry-between now and then, we will be showing more new content & features that will be available at launch and continuing to polish the game pic.twitter.com/MIDGGuKVGi
— Skater XL (@skater_xl) June 6, 2020
Skater XL befindet sich seit Dezember 2018 im Early Access auf Steam. In unserer Vorschau hat das Spiel in vielerlei Hinsicht einen starken Eindruck hinterlassen (zur Vorschau).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Vorschau