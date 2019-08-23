Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne: Exklusive Kooperation mit Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds auf PS4 - 4Players.de

Wie schon zuvor bei Monster Hunter: World
und Horizon Zero Dawn
(wir berichteten
) hat Capcom eine weitere Kooperation mit Sony geschlossen, um exklusive Inhalte aus Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
in Monster Hunter: World - Iceborn
auf der PlayStation 4 zu integrieren. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds - Kooperations-Trailer
Ansonsten will Capcom den Update-Plan von Monster Hunter: World auch bei Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne fortsetzen und regelmäßig neue (kostenlose) Erweiterungen mit u. a. neuen Monstern veröffentlichen. Der Startschuss für die eisige Monsterjagd fällt am 6. September 2019 auf PlayStartion 4 und Xbox One. PC-Jäger werden im Januar 2020 dazustoßen.
Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)
