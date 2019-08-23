Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne: Exklusive Kooperation mit Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds auf PS4 - 4Players.de

 

Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne: Exklusive Kooperation mit Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds auf PS4

Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Capcom
Release:
01.2020
06.09.2019
06.09.2019
ab 59,99

von ,

Monster Hunter: World - Iceborn: Exklusive Kooperation mit Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds auf PS4

Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (Action) von Capcom
Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (Action) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
Wie schon zuvor bei Monster Hunter: World und Horizon Zero Dawn (wir berichteten) hat Capcom eine weitere Kooperation mit Sony geschlossen, um exklusive Inhalte aus Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds in Monster Hunter: World - Iceborn auf der PlayStation 4 zu integrieren. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:

Ansonsten will Capcom den Update-Plan von Monster Hunter: World auch bei Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne fortsetzen und regelmäßig neue (kostenlose) Erweiterungen mit u. a. neuen Monstern veröffentlichen. Der Startschuss für die eisige Monsterjagd fällt am 6. September 2019 auf PlayStartion 4 und Xbox One. PC-Jäger werden im Januar 2020 dazustoßen.

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)

Screenshot - Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne (PC)


Quelle: Capcom
Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne
schrieb am