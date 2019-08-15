Epic Games Store: Hyper Light Drifter und Mutant Year Zero derzeit kostenlos; danach folgt Fez - 4Players.de

Bis zum 22. August 2019 um 16:59 Uhr werden Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (zum Store) und Hyper Light Drifter (zum Store) kostenlos im Epic Games Store angeboten. Hyper Light Drifter von Heartmachine wird normalerweise für 15,99 Euro verkauft. Der normale Preis von Mutant Year Zero von Funcom liegt bei 34,99 Euro.
Nächste Woche wird Fez (2013) von Polytron Corporation kostenlos verteilt. Epic möchte jede Woche (bis zum Ende des Jahres) kostenlos Spiele im Store veröffentlichen.
