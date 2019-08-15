 

Epic Games Store: Hyper Light Drifter und Mutant Year Zero derzeit kostenlos; danach folgt Fez - 4Players.de

Epic Games Store
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Epic Games
Publisher: Epic Games
Release:
kein Termin
Epic Games Store: Hyper Light Drifter und Mutant Year Zero derzeit kostenlos; danach folgt Fez

Bis zum 22. August 2019 um 16:59 Uhr werden Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (zum Store) und Hyper Light Drifter (zum Store) kostenlos im Epic Games Store angeboten. Hyper Light Drifter von Heartmachine wird normalerweise für 15,99 Euro verkauft. Der normale Preis von Mutant Year Zero von Funcom liegt bei 34,99 Euro.

Nächste Woche wird Fez (2013) von Polytron Corporation kostenlos verteilt. Epic möchte jede Woche (bis zum Ende des Jahres) kostenlos Spiele im Store veröffentlichen.



Quelle: Epic Games Store

