Epic Games Store: Grand Theft Auto 5 aktuell kostenlos erhältlich; Shop-Server-Probleme gelöst

Mittlerweile hat Epic Games die Server-Probleme in den Griff bekommen und man kann GTA 5 im Store kostenlos anfordern (zur Website). Das Epic-Games-Konto muss allerdings durch eine Zwei-Faktor-Authentifizierung geschützt sein (Details).
"The $1,000,000 bonus cash in GTA Online included with the Premium Edition as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack may take up to 7-10 days after the player’s first session in GTA Online to be reflected in their in-game User Account."
Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 14. Mai 2020, 17:14 Uhr:
Nicht kleckern, sondern klotzen: Im Epic Games Store wird Grand Theft Auto 5 (Premium Edition) kostenlos angeboten - sonst 29,99 Euro. Sowohl der Einzelspieler-Modus von GTA 5 als auch GTA Online sind enthalten.
Die Promotion-Aktion läuft noch bis zum 21. Mai 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Abrufen (und dauerhaft behalten) könnt ihr das Spiel direkt im Store oder auf der Website der Free-Games-Aktion. Die Ansturm der Spieler ist aktuell so groß, dass die Shop-Website nicht erreichbar ist ("Ein unerwarteter Fehler ist aufgetreten").
We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.
We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can.
GTA 5 ist am 14. April 2015 auf dem PC veröffentlicht worden. Zum Test: Endlich. Das definierende Open-World-Erlebnis der PS3- und 360-Generation ist auch für den PC verfügbar. Und Rockstar hat bei der Umsetzung nicht gekleckert, sondern geklotzt. Doch lohnt sich der Abstecher nach Los Santos auch für Spieler, die schon auf PlayStation 4 oder Xbox One mit den drei Gangstern Michael, Franklin und Trevor durch die Gegend gezogen sind?