 

Epic Games Store: Grand Theft Auto 5 aktuell kostenlos erhältlich; Shop-Server-Probleme gelöst

Epic Games Store
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Epic Games
Publisher: Epic Games
Release:
kein Termin
Epic Games Store: Grand Theft Auto 5 aktuell kostenlos erhältlich; Shop-Server-Probleme gelöst

Epic Games Store (Sonstiges) von Epic Games
Aktualisierung vom 14. Mai 2020, 21:35 Uhr:

Mittlerweile hat Epic Games die Server-Probleme in den Griff bekommen und man kann GTA 5 im Store kostenlos anfordern (zur Website). Das Epic-Games-Konto muss allerdings durch eine Zwei-Faktor-Authentifizierung geschützt sein (Details).

"The $1,000,000 bonus cash in GTA Online included with the Premium Edition as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack may take up to 7-10 days after the player’s first session in GTA Online to be reflected in their in-game User Account."

Ursprüngliche Meldung vom 14. Mai 2020, 17:14 Uhr:

Nicht kleckern, sondern klotzen: Im Epic Games Store wird Grand Theft Auto 5 (Premium Edition) kostenlos angeboten - sonst 29,99 Euro. Sowohl der Einzelspieler-Modus von GTA 5 als auch GTA Online sind enthalten.

Die Promotion-Aktion läuft noch bis zum 21. Mai 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Abrufen (und dauerhaft behalten) könnt ihr das Spiel direkt im Store oder auf der Website der Free-Games-Aktion. Die Ansturm der Spieler ist aktuell so groß, dass die Shop-Website nicht erreichbar ist ("Ein unerwarteter Fehler ist aufgetreten").



GTA 5 ist am 14. April 2015 auf dem PC veröffentlicht worden. Zum Test: Endlich. Das definierende Open-World-Erlebnis der PS3- und 360-Generation ist auch für den PC verfügbar. Und Rockstar hat bei der Umsetzung nicht gekleckert, sondern geklotzt. Doch lohnt sich der Abstecher nach Los Santos auch für Spieler, die schon auf PlayStation 4 oder Xbox One mit den drei Gangstern Michael, Franklin und Trevor durch die Gegend gezogen sind?

Quelle: Epic Games Store

Kommentare

Launebub schrieb am
Also ich erhalte noch immer ein "403 Forbidden" wenn ich die Seite aufrufe.
thormente schrieb am
Boelgstoff hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 19:52
 Bin ich der einzige, der Vice City von der Story und San Abdreas vom Spielumfang am besten fand? :D
Ja, bist der einzige.
Sorry... :(
ClassicGamer76 schrieb am
So, hat jetzt geklappt mit dem "Kauf" von GTA 5, dazu gab es einen 10 Euro Gutschein für Spiele ab 14,99 Euro. Ist doch cool... womöglich als Trostpflaster für die vorangegangenen Probleme. Ach ne, sehe gerade er ist Teil des epic Mega-Sales...
dOpesen schrieb am
san andreas hatte alleine schon so viel potential mit den bezirkskämpfen, was nur leider kurz aufblitzte, aber in gta 4 dann garnicht mehr zum zuge kam.
:(
und gta 5 für mich definitiv der schwächste teil.
greetingz
schrieb am