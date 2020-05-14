Epic Games Store: "Epic Games Mega Sale" gestartet; Shop aber immer noch offline

Wie schon beim letzten "Mega Sale" soll man beim Kauf eines Spiels über 14,99 Euro einen zehn Euro Gutschein erhalten, den man bei anderen "zugelassenen" Spielen (die normalerweise über 15 Euro kosten; keine DLCs) einlösen kann. Der "Epic Games Mega Sale" soll vier Wochen dauern. Mit Rabatt werden u.a. folgende Titel angeboten:
- Satisfactory (10%-Rabatt)
- Borderlands 3 (50%-Rabatt)
- Anno 1800 (bis zu 50%-Rabatt)
- Control (50%-Rabatt)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (bis zu 40%-Rabatt)
We understand that many users are unable to access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic.
