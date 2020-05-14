 

Epic Games Store: "Epic Games Mega Sale" gestartet; Shop aber immer noch offline

Epic Games Store
von ,

"Epic Games Mega Sale" im Epic Games Store gestartet; Shop aber immer noch offline

Epic Games Store (Sonstiges) von Epic Games
Epic Games Store (Sonstiges) von Epic Games - Bildquelle: Epic Games
Epic Games wollte heute eigentlich den "Epic Games Mega Sale" im hauseigenen Store starten und diesen "Sale" gleich mit der Gratis-Verteilaktion von GTA 5 anschieben, aber auch drei Stunden nach dem Start ist der Store noch immer völlig überlastet.

Wie schon beim letzten "Mega Sale" soll man beim Kauf eines Spiels über 14,99 Euro einen zehn Euro Gutschein erhalten, den man bei anderen "zugelassenen" Spielen (die normalerweise über 15 Euro kosten; keine DLCs) einlösen kann. Der "Epic Games Mega Sale" soll vier Wochen dauern. Mit Rabatt werden u.a. folgende Titel angeboten:

  • Satisfactory (10%-Rabatt)
  • Borderlands 3 (50%-Rabatt)
  • Anno 1800 (bis zu 50%-Rabatt)
  • Control (50%-Rabatt)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (bis zu 40%-Rabatt)

Quelle: Epic Games

