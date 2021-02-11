 

Epic Games Store: Die Kingdom-Hearts-Reihe feiert ihre PC-Premiere

Epic Games Store
Die Kingdom-Hearts-Reihe feiert ihre PC-Premiere im Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store (Sonstiges) von Epic Games
Epic Games Store (Sonstiges) von Epic Games - Bildquelle: Epic Games
Die Kingdom-Hearts-Reihe feiert ihre PC-Premiere im Epic Games Store (zum Store). Ab dem 30. März 2021 werden Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 inkl. ReMind und Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory auf PC erhältlich sein. Ob und wie lange die Spiele von Square Enix exklusiv im EGS angeboten werden, ist noch unklar.

Epic Games Store: "Die ikonische Kingdom-Hearts-Reihe ist jetzt endlich für den PC verfügbar! Begib dich auf die Reise und kämpfe mit Sora und seinen Freunden in Disney- und Pixarwelten gegen die Dunkelheit."

Quelle: Epic Games
