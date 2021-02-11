Epic Games Store: Spring-Showcase: Neuigkeiten und Ankündigungen im Überblick

Überblick:
- Ankündigung von Binary Smoke von Outside Game Studio
- Primal-Update für Godfall (neuer Endgame-Content: Tower of Trials 2.0, Primal Items, Ascension Levels, Dreamstones 2.0, Händler verkauft Beute gegen Ressourcen); Update ist bereits verfügbar (zum Change-Log)
- Spiele-Entwicklungsplattform Core erscheint im Epic Games Store.
- Inhaltliche Kurz-Updates für Warframe, Rogue Company, Dauntless, Crsed: F.O.A.D (ehemals Cuisine Royale) und Fortnite (Predator)
- Das Action-Rollenspiel Magic Legends (vergleichbar mit Diablo, Torchlight, Grim Dawn, Path of Exile, Wolcen) wird exklusiv im Epic Games Store erscheinen. Der offene Betatest startet am 23. März 2021.
- World of Warships wird bald im Store erhältlich sein.
- Season 3 von SnowRunner ist live.
- Chivalry 2 wird am 8. Juni 2021 erscheinen. Die Closed Beta findet Ende März statt.
- Oddworld Soulstorm ist für das Frühjahr 2021 geplant (auch auf PlayStation 4 & 5).
- Axiom Verge 2 wird ebenfalls exklusiv im EGS veröffentlicht.
We're experiencing some technical difficulties & working to resolve them as soon as possible.
We'll be re-starting the stream soon, thanks for your patience! https://t.co/rdEd4rTMKs
— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 11, 2021