 

Epic Games Store: Spring-Showcase: Neuigkeiten und Ankündigungen im Überblick

Epic Games Store
Sonstiges
Entwickler: Epic Games
Publisher: Epic Games
Release:
kein Termin
In einem von technischen Streaming-Problemen überschatteten Showcase-Livestream hat Epic Games einige Spiele angekündigt und Neuigkeiten rund um den eigenen Store bekanntgegben. Die größte Ankündigung war die PC-Premiere der Kingdom-Hearts-Reihe. Ab dem 30. März werden Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 inkl. ReMind und Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory im Store erhältlich sein.

Überblick:
  • Ankündigung von Binary Smoke von Outside Game Studio
  • Primal-Update für Godfall (neuer Endgame-Content: Tower of Trials 2.0, Primal Items, Ascension Levels, Dreamstones 2.0, Händler verkauft Beute gegen Ressourcen); Update ist bereits verfügbar (zum Change-Log)
  • Spiele-Entwicklungsplattform Core erscheint im Epic Games Store.
  • Inhaltliche Kurz-Updates für Warframe, Rogue Company, Dauntless, Crsed: F.O.A.D (ehemals Cuisine Royale) und Fortnite (Predator)
  • Das Action-Rollenspiel Magic Legends (vergleichbar mit Diablo, Torchlight, Grim Dawn, Path of Exile, Wolcen) wird exklusiv im Epic Games Store erscheinen. Der offene Betatest startet am 23. März 2021.
  • World of Warships wird bald im Store erhältlich sein.
  • Season 3 von SnowRunner ist live.
  • Chivalry 2 wird am 8. Juni 2021 erscheinen. Die Closed Beta findet Ende März statt.
  • Oddworld Soulstorm ist für das Frühjahr 2021 geplant (auch auf PlayStation 4 & 5).
  • Axiom Verge 2 wird ebenfalls exklusiv im EGS veröffentlicht.

Quelle: Epic Games
