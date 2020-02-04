Granblue Fantasy: Versus: 2D-Kampfspiel erscheint bis Ende März in Europa

Zwei Charakterpässe, die jeweils eine unterschiedliche Reihe von Charakteren aus der Granblue-Fantasy-Franchise enthalten werden, sind geplant. Der erste Charakterpass wird dem Basisspiel vier zusätzliche Charaktere hinzufügen und sofortigen Zugang zu der mysteriösen "Kapuzenfigur", die auch als Chaos-Bringer bekannt ist und im RPG-Modus als Endgegner fungiert, gewähren. Dieser Charakter kann nach Abschluss des RPG-Modus ebenfalls freigeschaltet werden. Im zweiten Charakterpass wird Belial dabei sein.
Character Pass 1 Details:
- "Chaos Bringer: One of the Astrals who invaded the Sky Realm thousands of years ago, long before the War broke out. Chaos Bringer was sealed away in Pandemonium until the fallen angel Belial released him from his forced slumber. Obsessed with becoming the supreme being, he wields a substance capable of slaying immortals - chaos matter. And at his beck and call is Avatar, the manifestation of destruction. Sky Realm, Astral Realm, Crimson Horizon - his hands will mold these realms into one so that he may stand above all in creation.
- Narmaya Fightstyle: With Narmaya, players can switch between two different stances - Dawnfly and Freeflutter - each of which allows her to use different skills, for a highly technical fighting style.
- Soriz Fightstyle: An excellent swarmer. His skills will be enhanced by activating his super skybound art. (Super skybound art is a super move that can be activated when the charge gauge is full, and HP is 30% or lower).
- Djeeta Fightstyle: Like Gran, Djeeta offers a simple, well-rounded play style.
- Fifth Character: To Be Announced during Granblue Fantasy 6th Birthday live-stream in March 2020."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer gamescom 2019