Granblue Fantasy: Versus: 2D-Kampfspiel erscheint am 27. März in Europa

Granblue Fantasy: Versus wird physisch und digital als Standard Edition und in zwei Premium Editionen (Digital Character Pass Set und Digital Deluxe Edition) erhältlich sein.
Digital Character Pass Set:
- Digital copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus for the PlayStation 4
- Code to redeem one of the following: Gold Brick (1), Sunlight Stone (1), Sephira Evolite (1) or Damascus Crystal (10) within the original Granblue Fantasy game
- PlayStation 4 Theme
- PlayStation 4 Avatar
- Character Color Pack
- Character Pass for 5 DLC Characters
- Lobby Avatar Item 'Nice-Abs Power Vyrn'
Digital Deluxe Edition:
- Digital copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus for the PlayStation 4
- Code to redeem one of the following: Gold Brick (1), Sunlight Stone (1), Sephira Evolite (1) or Damascus Crystal (10) within the original Granblue Fantasy game
- PlayStation 4 Theme
- PlayStation 4 Avatar
- Character Color Pack
- Character Pass for 5 DLC Characters
- Lobby Avatar Item 'Nice-Abs Power Vyrn'
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- PlayStation 4 Theme with exclusive artwork