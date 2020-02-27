 

Granblue Fantasy: Versus: 2D-Kampfspiel erscheint am 27. März in Europa

Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Granblue Fantasy: Versus - 2D-Kampfspiel erscheint Ende März in Europa

Mittlerweile steht auch der Veröffentlichungstermin von Granblue Fantasy: Versus in Europa statt. Das 2D-Kampfspiel von Arc System Works, Cygames und Marvelous Europe wird am 27. März 2020 für PlayStation 4 erscheinen. In Nordamerika ist es hingegen schon ab dem 3. März 2020 erhältlich. Englische und japanische Sprachausgabe sowie Texte in Englisch, Französisch, Deutsch und Spanisch sind geplant - in allen Spielmodi einschließlich der Geschichte im Rollenspiel-Modus.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus wird physisch und digital als Standard Edition und in zwei Premium Editionen (Digital Character Pass Set und Digital Deluxe Edition) erhältlich sein.

Digital Character Pass Set:
  • Digital copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus for the PlayStation 4
  • Code to redeem one of the following: Gold Brick (1), Sunlight Stone (1), Sephira Evolite (1) or Damascus Crystal (10) within the original Granblue Fantasy game
  • PlayStation 4 Theme
  • PlayStation 4 Avatar
  • Character Color Pack
  • Character Pass for 5 DLC Characters
  • Lobby Avatar Item 'Nice-Abs Power Vyrn'

Digital Deluxe Edition:
  • Digital copy of Granblue Fantasy: Versus for the PlayStation 4
  • Code to redeem one of the following: Gold Brick (1), Sunlight Stone (1), Sephira Evolite (1) or Damascus Crystal (10) within the original Granblue Fantasy game
  • PlayStation 4 Theme
  • PlayStation 4 Avatar
  • Character Color Pack
  • Character Pass for 5 DLC Characters
  • Lobby Avatar Item 'Nice-Abs Power Vyrn'
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • PlayStation 4 Theme with exclusive artwork


