Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Update mit Spec-Ops-Nachschub veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Der klassische Spec-Ops-Modus bekommt zusätzlich ein Rating-System, welches einstuft, wie viel Zeit die Mission in Anspruch genommen hat - und entsprechende Belohnungen (XP- und MP-Freischaltungen, passend zum Sterne-Rating) ausschüttet.
Im Multiplayer gibt es eine neue Playlist (Realism Moshpit), welche Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters und Kill Confirmed umfasst. Des Weiteren kehrt "Gun Game" zurück, in dem die Spieler je nach Kill-Zahl neue Waffen bekommen.
"WHAT’S NEW
-
Special Operations: “Harbinger” and “Brimstone”
-
Classic Special Operations: “Door Kick”, 3 Star Rating System and Rewards
-
3-star rating system (based on time completed)
-
XP & MP unlocks based on your star rating after finishing a game.
-
-
Multiplayer:
-
Realism Moshpit (Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, Kill Confirmed)
-
Gun Game
-
-
Fix for a bug where a player could spawn without a character model when spawning in on a friendly vehicle
-
Fixes for various exploits across all maps and modes
-
Fix for an issue where copying an opposing players loadout was also copying their killstreaks
-
Fix for the After-Action report not displaying newly acquired awards
-
Fix for player rank icons not appearing on the scoreboard
-
Shortened the amount of time an execution animation plays
-
Accessibility: Added the option to Always Sprint
-
Footsteps: Adjusted volume and sound type played for crouch walk and walking while Aiming Down Sights
-
Dead Silence: Fix for the Dead Silence Field Upgrade not lasting the correct amount of time when CDL rules are enabled
-
Fix for nameplates being visible in a certain location on Piccadilly
-
Updates to the obituary (killfeed); removed “Avenged” and “Save Player”, play of the game owner, and player rank increases
-
Fix for players being able to join a match even though they’ve been blocked
Private Match:
-
Added the option to disable the spawn camera
-
Fix for a bug where the ‘Starting Flags Captured’ private match option was not functioning as intended
-
Fix for the bomb screen appearing blank when defusing or planting the bomb in Search and Destroy with Realism enabled. Added bomb carrier indicator.
Killstreaks:
-
Fixed an issue where selected killstreaks would revert to the previous selection mid-match
-
Fix where players using the Shield Turret killstreak could see through smoke at certain angles with the side panels of the turret
-
-
Thermal scopes are now able to see through smoke grenades
-
-
Fixed an issue where the mount interaction prompt was disappearing when planting or diffusing the bomb in Search and Destroy
1 Life Mode Fixes:
-
Fix for camera getting stuck on the death location when transitioning to spectate
-
Fix for the weapon not animating when sprinting at the beginning of the round
Infantry Assault Vehicle:
-
Reduced damage radius and lethality of the turret
Progression/Challenges/Missions Fixes:
-
Cleaned up and updated descriptions for various challenges
-
Officer Challenge: “Heads Up”
-
“Destroy Vehicles with Launchers”
-
“Doing Work”
-
“Aggression”
-
“Expert Gunsmith”
-
“One Trick Pony”
Lethals/Tacticals:
-
Fix for Decoy Grenade showing a red blinking light for both allies and enemies
-
Slightly brightened the player outline when using the Snapshot Grenade
Single Player:
-
Fix for a bug that could cause an error when selecting a mission
Perks:
-
Spotter: perk was not marking equipment, Field Upgrades, or Killstreaks through walls in FFA. Fix for Spotter perk not marking UAVs and slightly brightened outlines
-
E.O.D: Fix for players losing HUD elements after hacking an enemy claymore in certain scenarios
-
Fix for the “Quick Fix” perk not giving faster regeneration when earning kills with the throwing knife.
-
Fix for the “Amped” perk not stowing the Riot Shield as quickly as it should
-
Fix for rocket launcher camos not unlocking or tracking properly
-
Fix for the Model 860 camos not unlocking or tracking properly
-
FN SCAR 17: slight increase in ADS time, reduction to barrel and bipod grip penalties
-
Fix for a white placeholder box appearing when leveling up a weapon and unlocking new attachments
-
Added descriptions to all optics that have scope glint
-
Fixed an issue where the P90 + FFS Ring Sight would create a scope glint
-
-
Fix for charms not appearing where they should on various weapons
Leaderboards/Combat Records:
-
Fixed a bug where selecting “All” would sometimes kick the player back to the main menu
-
Added CTF and Hardpoint into Combat Records
Audio: Voice chat options:
-
No Effect – default voice chat. No additional effects or EQ adjustments
-
Stealth Comms – Bring the immersion of the Campaign into Multiplayer with added SAS radio effects to voice chat
-
Classic Chatter – Feeling nostalgic? Coordinate with your team using classic Modern Warfare radio effects
Special Operations:
-
Added munitions drops! After various objectives, a care package will drop to provide you with much needed munitions!
-
Various exploit fixes
-
Fix for an issue where players could lose functionality after using the EMP Drone in Operation Crosswind
-
Fix for crashes that occur when viewing the scoreboard from the match summary
Survival:
-
Fix for enemies spawning out of bounds on Piccadilly
New Features:
-
Added an option to hide Friend requests and Party Invitations
-
Added support for additional keyboard layouts on PS4
Stability:
-
Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability
General Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where the boot up sequence volume would be too loud
-
Various keybinding adjustments
-
Players are now able to back out of the Gesture and Spray Wheel by clicking anywhere
-
More fixes to prevent hitching/stuttering during cutscenes
-
Fixed an issue where the Main Menu music would not play when users activated the Skip Introduction Movie option
-
Fix for an error that could occur when attempting to manage a party
-
Multiple fixes for different Aspect Ratios on various menus/screens in the game
-
Fix for a bug where the XP Token shortcut key would also open Nvidia Highlights feature simultaneously (Now on “F” key)
-
Fix for a bug where some achievements would appear as completed even though they were"
