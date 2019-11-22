Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Update mit Spec-Ops-Nachschub veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
von ,

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Update mit Spec-Ops-Nachschub veröffentlicht

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Shooter) von Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Shooter) von Activision - Bildquelle: Activision
Activision hat auf Reddit ein frisch veröffentlichtes Update für seinen Shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare erläutert, das neue Special Operations mit sich bringt (Harbinger und Brimstone). Hinzu kommen klassische Spec-Ops-Missionen (Door Kick).

Der klassische Spec-Ops-Modus bekommt zusätzlich ein Rating-System, welches einstuft, wie viel Zeit die Mission in Anspruch genommen hat - und entsprechende Belohnungen (XP- und MP-Freischaltungen, passend zum Sterne-Rating) ausschüttet.

Im Multiplayer gibt es eine neue Playlist (Realism Moshpit), welche Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters und Kill Confirmed umfasst. Des Weiteren kehrt "Gun Game" zurück, in dem die Spieler je nach Kill-Zahl neue Waffen bekommen.

"WHAT’S NEW



  • Special Operations: “Harbinger” and “Brimstone”



  • Classic Special Operations: “Door Kick”, 3 Star Rating System and Rewards



    • 3-star rating system (based on time completed)



    • XP & MP unlocks based on your star rating after finishing a game.



  • Multiplayer:



    • Realism Moshpit (Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, Kill Confirmed)



    • Gun Game





  • Fix for a bug where a player could spawn without a character model when spawning in on a friendly vehicle



  • Fixes for various exploits across all maps and modes



  • Fix for an issue where copying an opposing players loadout was also copying their killstreaks



  • Fix for the After-Action report not displaying newly acquired awards



  • Fix for player rank icons not appearing on the scoreboard



  • Shortened the amount of time an execution animation plays



  • Accessibility: Added the option to Always Sprint



  • Footsteps: Adjusted volume and sound type played for crouch walk and walking while Aiming Down Sights



  • Dead Silence: Fix for the Dead Silence Field Upgrade not lasting the correct amount of time when CDL rules are enabled



  • Fix for nameplates being visible in a certain location on Piccadilly



  • Updates to the obituary (killfeed); removed “Avenged” and “Save Player”, play of the game owner, and player rank increases



  • Fix for players being able to join a match even though they’ve been blocked





Private Match:





  • Added the option to disable the spawn camera



  • Fix for a bug where the ‘Starting Flags Captured’ private match option was not functioning as intended



  • Fix for the bomb screen appearing blank when defusing or planting the bomb in Search and Destroy with Realism enabled. Added bomb carrier indicator.




Killstreaks:



  • Fixed an issue where selected killstreaks would revert to the previous selection mid-match



  • Fix where players using the Shield Turret killstreak could see through smoke at certain angles with the side panels of the turret





1 Life Mode Fixes:



  • Fix for camera getting stuck on the death location when transitioning to spectate



  • Fix for the weapon not animating when sprinting at the beginning of the round




Infantry Assault Vehicle:



  • Reduced damage radius and lethality of the turret




Progression/Challenges/Missions Fixes:



  • Cleaned up and updated descriptions for various challenges



  • Officer Challenge: “Heads Up”



  • “Destroy Vehicles with Launchers”



  • “Doing Work”



  • “Aggression”



  • “Expert Gunsmith”



  • “One Trick Pony”




Lethals/Tacticals:



  • Fix for Decoy Grenade showing a red blinking light for both allies and enemies



  • Slightly brightened the player outline when using the Snapshot Grenade




Single Player:



  • Fix for a bug that could cause an error when selecting a mission




Perks:



  • Spotter: perk was not marking equipment, Field Upgrades, or Killstreaks through walls in FFA. Fix for Spotter perk not marking UAVs and slightly brightened outlines



  • E.O.D: Fix for players losing HUD elements after hacking an enemy claymore in certain scenarios



  • Fix for the “Quick Fix” perk not giving faster regeneration when earning kills with the throwing knife.



  • Fix for the “Amped” perk not stowing the Riot Shield as quickly as it should





  • Fix for rocket launcher camos not unlocking or tracking properly



  • Fix for the Model 860 camos not unlocking or tracking properly



  • FN SCAR 17: slight increase in ADS time, reduction to barrel and bipod grip penalties



  • Fix for a white placeholder box appearing when leveling up a weapon and unlocking new attachments



  • Added descriptions to all optics that have scope glint



  • Fixed an issue where the P90 + FFS Ring Sight would create a scope glint



  • Fix for charms not appearing where they should on various weapons




Leaderboards/Combat Records:



  • Fixed a bug where selecting “All” would sometimes kick the player back to the main menu



  • Added CTF and Hardpoint into Combat Records




Audio: Voice chat options:



  • No Effect – default voice chat. No additional effects or EQ adjustments



  • Stealth Comms – Bring the immersion of the Campaign into Multiplayer with added SAS radio effects to voice chat



  • Classic Chatter – Feeling nostalgic? Coordinate with your team using classic Modern Warfare radio effects




Special Operations:



  • Added munitions drops! After various objectives, a care package will drop to provide you with much needed munitions!



  • Various exploit fixes



  • Fix for an issue where players could lose functionality after using the EMP Drone in Operation Crosswind



  • Fix for crashes that occur when viewing the scoreboard from the match summary




Survival:



  • Fix for enemies spawning out of bounds on Piccadilly



New Features:



  • Added an option to hide Friend requests and Party Invitations



  • Added support for additional keyboard layouts on PS4




Stability:



  • Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability




General Fixes:



  • Fixed an issue where the boot up sequence volume would be too loud



  • Various keybinding adjustments



  • Players are now able to back out of the Gesture and Spray Wheel by clicking anywhere



  • More fixes to prevent hitching/stuttering during cutscenes



  • Fixed an issue where the Main Menu music would not play when users activated the Skip Introduction Movie option



  • Fix for an error that could occur when attempting to manage a party



  • Multiple fixes for different Aspect Ratios on various menus/screens in the game



  • Fix for a bug where the XP Token shortcut key would also open Nvidia Highlights feature simultaneously (Now on “F” key)



  • Fix for a bug where some achievements would appear as completed even though they were"



Quelle: reddit.com/r/modernwarfare/
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
