 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Season 5: Neue Multiplayer-Maps für MW und Änderungen an der Battle-Royale-Karte

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
25.10.2019
80
83
83
von

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5: Neue Multiplayer-Maps für MW und Änderungen an der Battle-Royale-Karte

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Shooter) von Activision - Bildquelle: Activision
Die fünfte Season in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare und Call of Duty: Warzone wird am 5. August auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One beginnen. Für Modern Warfare sind zwei neue Multiplayer-Karten für den 6-gegen-6-Modus, eine weitere Gunfight-Karte und eine Ground-War-Karte vorgesehen. In Warzone wird man das teilweise zerstörte Stadion betreten können. Außerdem ist auf der Karte neuerdings ein Zug ("Loot Train") unterwegs. Es sind die ersten Veränderungen an der Battle-Royale-Karte seit dem Warzone-Launch.

Der Production Director von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare schreibt, dass das Season-5-Update besonders groß ausfallen wird. Zugleich werden Verbesserungen an der Größe des Spiels vorgenommen, damit der Shooter auf Konsolen weniger Speicherplatz einnimmt.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Season 5 Trailer

Quelle: Activision Blizzard, charlieintel
