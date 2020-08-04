Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Season 5: Neue Multiplayer-Maps für MW und Änderungen an der Battle-Royale-Karte

Der Production Director von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare schreibt, dass das Season-5-Update besonders groß ausfallen wird. Zugleich werden Verbesserungen an der Größe des Spiels vorgenommen, damit der Shooter auf Konsolen weniger Speicherplatz einnimmt.
this means the download will be big, but the overall size of the game will actually shrink on your consoles after you download the patch, even though we're adding a bunch of new content for the season.
— Paul Haile (@Tyrael) August 2, 2020
Letztes aktuelles Video: Season 5 Trailer