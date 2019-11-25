Rebellion: Marke und Portfolio (Z, Chaos Engine, Speedball) von The Bitmap Brothers übernommen - 4Players.de

Rebellion, das britische Studio hinter Sniper Elite, Battlezone und Zombie Army, hat die Marke und das Portfolio von The Bitmap Brothers übernommen. Die Bitmap Brothers waren u.a. für Titel wie Xenon, Z: Steel Soldiers, Speedball oder Chaos Engine bekannt. Ihre Hochzeit waren die späten 80er- und frühen 90er-Jahre. Rebellion plant, die klassischen The-Bitmap-Brothers-Spiele auf neue Plattformen zu bringen und in Zukunft neue Titel auf der Grundlage der Lizenzen zu entwickeln."We're delighted with the addition of The Bitmap Brothers to the ever-growing Rebellion portfolio", sagte Rebellion CEO und Mitbegründer Jason Kingsley OBE. "The Bitmap Brothers are renowned for making great games and for bringing gaming into the mainstream with inimitable style. We've known Mike Montgomery for many years and we're honoured by the faith and trust that he has shown in us by passing on the torch. We'll strive to be vigilant custodians of one of gaming's great names."